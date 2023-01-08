Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) taps goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) as he leaves the ice after letting in three goals in the first period of NHL hockey game action against the Seattle Kraken in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) works to poke the puck away from Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) to prevent Pinto from getting a shot against Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) celebrates after his goal with left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) as Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) skates away during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
A rebound bounces away from Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) as defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) and Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) play in front of the net during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) watches his shot go in the net behind Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) crashes into Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot along the boards, leading to an interference penalty against the Kraken, during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) taps goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) as he leaves the ice after letting in three goals in the first period of NHL hockey game action against the Seattle Kraken in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Justin Tang
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) works to poke the puck away from Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) to prevent Pinto from getting a shot against Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Justin Tang
Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) celebrates after his goal with left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) as Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) skates away during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Justin Tang
A rebound bounces away from Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) as defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) and Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) play in front of the net during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Justin Tang
Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) watches his shot go in the net behind Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Justin Tang
Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) crashes into Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot along the boards, leading to an interference penalty against the Kraken, during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
OTTAWA, Ont. — Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky led the way with a goal and two assists each for the Seattle Kraken, who picked up their fourth consecutive win as they defeated the Ottawa Senators 8-4 on Saturday.
Seattle got goals from eight different players and 13 had at least one point.
Justin Schultz, Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn and Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist each. Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle.
Martin Jones made 19 saves for his 18th win of the season.
“I think the strength of this group is in the depth that we have. And that’s not just the forwards — it’s the defense, it’s the goalies. You see teams that have four lines and six (defensemen) who can contribute and that’s dangerous,” Eberle said.
The Senators (18-18-3) got three goals from Tim Stutzle and another from Brady Tkachuk.
Anton Forsberg started in goal for the Senators but was pulled in favor of Cam Talbot 15 minutes into the game after allowing three goals on five shots. Talbot turned aside 14 of 19 shots.