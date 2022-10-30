Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz, left, takes a shot against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Danton Heinen during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Seattle Kraken of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken forward Daniel Sprong, right, checks Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz, right, skates against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken players defenseman Vince Dunn, left, forward Jordan Eberle, center, and defenseman Adam Larsson celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson, left, knocks the puck away from Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones, center, and defenseman Vince Dunn, second from right, stop a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, second from left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 3-1. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle, right, skates against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Josh Archibald during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 3-1. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz, left, takes a shot against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Danton Heinen during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Seattle Kraken of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken forward Daniel Sprong, right, checks Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz, right, skates against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken players defenseman Vince Dunn, left, forward Jordan Eberle, center, and defenseman Adam Larsson celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson, left, knocks the puck away from Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones, center, and defenseman Vince Dunn, second from right, stop a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, second from left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 3-1. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle, right, skates against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Josh Archibald during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 3-1. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones each welcomed new additions to their families before jumping back on the ice for the Seattle Kraken and teaming up to keep the Pittsburgh Penguins sliding.
Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges and Morgan Geekie scored late in the second as the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-1 on Saturday for the Penguins’ fourth consecutive loss.
“Obviously, midseason you have a baby there’s a lot going through your head, but once you get out there you kind of just zone into it a bit,” Eberle said.
Eberle’s wife gave birth to the couples’ second child, and Jones and his wife welcomed their first child both on Friday.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Jones said. “Just tried to wrap my head around playing hockey today and sometimes when you’re not thinking too much things work out for you.”
Eberle’s goal at 11:20 of the second pulled Seattle even at 1 and Geekie’s goal with 1:27 left in the period gave the Kraken the lead for good.
Jaden Schwartz added an empty-net goal for Seattle, his fifth of the season, and Jones stopped 32 shots in his finest performance to date for the Kraken.
Jake Guentzel scored on a breakaway midway through the second and Casey DeSmith had 27 saves, but Pittsburgh’s road trip concluded with a thud.