SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones each welcomed new additions to their families before jumping back on the ice for the Seattle Kraken and teaming up to keep the Pittsburgh Penguins sliding.

Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges and Morgan Geekie scored late in the second as the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-1 on Saturday for the Penguins’ fourth consecutive loss.

