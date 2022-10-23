SEATTLE — With Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer as part of the ownership group, the Seattle Kraken always were going to have a cinematic element to their video productions.

When the Kraken decided to revamp their pregame introductions during the offseason, Bruckheimer was involved to go over ideas. On one such Zoom meeting, Bruckheimer said he had a friend who might be willing to do a favor and provide some grandiose music that would build to a crescendo as players hit the ice.

Tags

Recommended for you