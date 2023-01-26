SEATTLE — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn’t around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Led by Bjorkstrand’s first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the first win in franchise history against their Pacific Northwest rivals and topped their win and points totals from last season — all before the All-Star break.

Tags

Recommended for you