SEATTLE — For the entirety of his NHL career, anytime Mark Giordano pulled on a jersey there always was a heavy dose of red.

When he pulled on the sweater of the Kraken, the only red visible was from the menacing eye in the center of the Seattle logo.

“After all those years of pulling on the red ‘C,’ to put this on today was a different feeling for sure,” Giordano said.

The veteran defenseman will be at the center of what takes place in the coming weeks as the initial Seattle roster that was selected during the NHL expansion draft is tweaked and adjusted into the team that will take the ice in September to begin training camp.

The nucleus for the first couple of seasons came out of Seattle’s selections in the expansion draft, anchored by Giordano, who seems in line to become the first Kraken captain. Other core players include defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson and Haydn Fleury, forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev, and goaltender Chris Driedger.

But there’s also more to come and there’s the sense the around $30 million in salary cap space Seattle has will be put to use in short order, whether for trades or free agent signings.

As general manager Ron Francis described it, Seattle’s roster Wednesday was a “snapshot” of the moment.

“It’s pretty hard to explain to your fan base why you’ve got $7, $8, $10 million dollars in dead space when they want those players on the ice helping their team be successful,” Francis said. “We think it’s valuable now. Not only now, it’s going to be valuable moving forward.”

Seattle did make one move post expansion draft Thursday, trading winger Tyler Pitlick to Calgary for a 2022 fourth-round selection. Pitlick was Seattle’s selection from Arizona and cleared another $1.75 million in cap space for the Kraken.

While there likely are to be a few other players moved in the future, Giordano is hoping the group gets solidified soon. Unlike most situations where there are a dozen or so players he might have played with before, Giordano only saw former opponents on the list of his new teammates.

“At the end of the day, you don’t need a letter on your jersey to be a leader,” Giordano said. “So I’m just going to come in here and try and lead and not worry about any of that other stuff. I think I can help young guys, especially young defensemen coming into the league, and I’ll try to do that.”

Seattle’s selections made it clear defense is a priority. The duo of Giordano and Larsson, signed as a free agent from Edmonton, seem a clear No. 1 pairing, with Oleksiak, Fluery, Vince Dunn and Carson Soucy rounding out a solid top-6 grouping.

But as good as Seattle’s blue line might end up being, the Kraken are thin up front and that could be a priority during trades or free agency. It doesn’t help that the most dynamic offensive player selected — Gourde — is expected to miss the first couple months after shoulder surgery.

None of Seattle’s forward selections scored more than 17 goals last season.

“We’re gonna focus on every area and that’s an area that we’ve talked about a little bit coming into today,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “I can tell you this, there’s no one that’s better prepared, there’s no one that’s done more homework than Ron and his entire staff for what’s ahead, not only over the next week, but over the next several weeks. I think we have a good mix at all positions.”

2021-22 Seattle Kraken Schedule

Times to be announced

Oct. 12 at Vegas

Oct. 14 at Nashville

Oct. 16 at Columbus

Oct. 18 at Philadelphia

Oct. 19 at New Jersey

Oct. 23 Vancouver

Oct. 26 Montreal

Oct. 28 Minnesota

Oct. 31 N.Y. Rangers

Nov. 1 at Edmonton

Nov. 4 Buffalo

Nov. 6 at Arizona

Nov. 9 at Vegas

Nov. 11 Anaheim

Nov. 13 Minnesota

Nov. 17 Chicago

Nov. 19 Colorado

Nov. 21 Washington

Nov. 24 Carolina

Nov. 26 at Tampa Bay

Nov. 27 at Florida

Nov. 29 at Buffalo

Dec. 1 at Detroit

Dec. 3 Edmonton

Dec. 6 Pittsburgh

Dec. 9 Winnipeg

Dec. 11 Columbus

Dec. 14 at San Jose

Dec. 15 at Anaheim

Dec. 18 Edmonton

Dec. 19 Toronto

Dec. 21 Arizona

Dec. 23 at Calgary

Dec. 27 at Vancouver

Dec. 29 Philadelphia

Dec. 30 Calgary

Jan. 1 Vancouver

Jan. 4 N.Y. Islanders

Jan. 6 Ottawa

Jan. 8 at Winnipeg

Jan. 10 at Colorado

Jan. 12 at Dallas

Jan. 13 at St. Louis

Jan. 15 Los Angeles

Jan. 17 Chicago

Jan. 20 San Jose

Jan. 21 St. Louis

Jan. 23 Florida

Jan. 25 Nashville

Jan. 27 at Pittsburgh

Jan. 29 at N.Y. Islanders

Jan. 30 at N.Y. Rangers

Feb. 1 at Boston

Feb. 24 Boston

Feb. 27 at San Jose

March 2 Nashville

March 5 at Washington

March 6 at Carolina

March 8 at Toronto

March 10 at Ottawa

March 12 at Montreal

March 16 Tampa Bay

March 19 Detroit

March 23 at Arizona

March 25 at Anaheim

March 26 at Los Angeles

March 28 at Los Angeles

March 30 Vegas

April 1 Vegas

April 3 Dallas

April 6 at St. Louis

April 7 at Chicago

April 9 Calgary

April 12 at Calgary

April 13 at Winnipeg

April 16 New Jersey

April 20 Colorado

April 22 at Minnesota

April 23 at Dallas

April 26 at Vancouver

April 27 Los Angeles

April 29 San Jose

