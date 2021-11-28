SUNRISE, Fla. — Chris Driedger was the winning goalie when Florida’s home-ice winning streak started last season.
The streak ended Saturday — and Driedger was the winning goalie again.
Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season.
“Honestly, it was a bit of a challenge trying to just keep my head in the game,” Driedger said. “And, you know, it’s so familiar being in this barn. Just seeing those guys on the other side of the ice is a bit different.”
Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak added goals and Joonas Donskoi had two assists for the Kraken, who were facing the Panthers for the first time.
Patric Hornqvist had the goal for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 23 shots for the Panthers.
Florida was bidding to become the first team in NHL history to start a season 12-0-0 at home; the Panthers will have to share the record of 11 consecutive home-ice victories to open a season with Chicago, which had such a start in 1963-64.
“We all know what was at stake tonight, but it’s behind us now,” Panthers forward Owen Tippett said.
It also was Florida’s first home-ice regular-season loss since last season. The Panthers had won 15 consecutive games at home since April, excluding playoffs, a span that included two coaches, two arena names and two seasons.
There also was some irony that Driedger — who was picked up by Seattle in the July 21 expansion draft, after the Panthers left him unprotected — was the goalie who came out of the visiting dressing room to get the streak-snapping win.
“We won start to finish tonight and we really needed to do that, especially in this building against this team,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “They hadn’t lost in this building yet this year, so it was a good 60-minute performance for us.”
Seattle gave Driedger the lead just 2:22 into this one, and never trailed.
Seattle 2 0 2 — 4
Florida 1 0 0 — 1
First Period: 1, Seattle, Eberle 10 (Dunn, Donskoi), 2:22 (pp). 2, Florida, Hornqvist 3 (Thornton, Weegar), 6:59. 3, Seattle, Donato 3 (Donskoi, Oleksiak), 10:40. Penalties: Forsling, FLA (Hooking), 0:25; Lomberg, FLA (Roughing), 7:19; Borgen, SEA (Roughing), 7:19.
Second Period: None. Penalties: Montour, FLA (Tripping), 2:18; Oleksiak, SEA (High Sticking), 16:31.
Third Period: 4, Seattle, Eberle 11 (Gourde), 5:57. 5, Seattle, Oleksiak 1 (Soucy), 16:35 (en). Penalties: None.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 9-7-11—27. Florida 14-13-7—34.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 1 of 2; Florida 0 of 1.
Goalies: Seattle, Driedger 0-2-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Florida, Knight 5-2-1 (26-23).
A: 15,305 (19,250). T:2:28.