Kraken acquire Bjorkstrand from Blue Jackets

Associated PressSeattle obtained Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday for a pair of 2023 draft picks.

 Matt Slocum

SEATTLE — While not making the biggest splash when free agency opened last week, Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis on Friday capitalized on a salary cap squeeze faced by a team that actually did land the biggest marquee name.

In using his ample cap space plus a pair of 2023 draft picks to pry 28-goal-scoring winger Oliver Bjorkstrand away from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Francis added needed offensive firepower that should bolster the Kraken short and long term. Columbus needed to deal the remaining four years, $21.6 million of Bjorkstrand’s contract to remain cap compliant after last week’s signing of top free-agent winger Johnny Gaudreau and the re-signing Friday of forward Patrik Laine.

