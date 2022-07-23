Kraken acquire Bjorkstrand from Blue Jackets

SEATTLE — While not making the biggest splash when free agency opened last week, Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis on Friday capitalized on a salary cap squeeze faced by a team that actually did land the biggest marquee name.
In using his ample cap space plus a pair of 2023 draft picks to pry 28-goal-scoring winger Oliver Bjorkstrand away from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Francis added needed offensive firepower that should bolster the Kraken short and long term. Columbus needed to deal the remaining four years, $21.6 million of Bjorkstrand’s contract to remain cap compliant after last week’s signing of top free-agent winger Johnny Gaudreau and the re-signing Friday of forward Patrik Laine.
“We’re excited to welcome Oliver to our organization,” Francis, who sent the Blue Jackets a third- and fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, said in a news release. “He’s coming off of a career year offensively playing top minutes in Columbus. His creativity and hockey sense will be good additions to our forward group.”
Bjorkstrand, 27, a 6-foot, 177-pound onetime Portland Winterhawks junior product, is coming off a season in which he managed a career high 57 points.
The move comes nine days after the Kraken signed free agent Colorado Avalanche winger Andre Burakovsky to a five-year, $27.5 million deal, an acquisition that now looks more intriguing for next season in context with the trade. Before the Bjorkstrand deal, the Kraken’s big move essentially equated to a swap of 16-goal forward Ryan Donato — who wasn’t tendered a contract as a restricted free agent — for a winger in Burakovsky, whose 22 goals last season came while playing for the league champs.
While still an apparent upgrade, it was unclear how much of a short-term needle mover it actually would be for a Kraken team that was third-worst in goal scoring last season. But that short-term outlook changes with the addition of Bjorkstrand, whose goals and points totals were more than any other Kraken player had last season and underscored the progress he’s steadily made in burying pucks behind netminders.
His just-completed breakout season was preceded by a 2020-21 campaign in which he scored 18 goals in just 56 games, while he scored 21 times in 2019-20.
Bjorkstrand tallied 23 in 2018-19, giving him at least 20 goals in three of the past four campaigns.
His career high nine power-play goals last season also is evidence of a player that should dramatically help a Kraken unit that floundered with the league’s fourth-worst success rate.
“It was a difficult decision to trade Oliver, who has given so much to our organization over the past seven years,” Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen told reporters. “However, a move like this needed to be made in order for us to be salary cap compliant after the Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine signings. We are thankful for Oliver’s many contributions to our club, on and off the ice, and wish he and his wife, Jill, all the best in Seattle.”
Columbus signed Gaudreau for seven years, $68.25 million while Laine’s deal was for four years, $34.8 million and thrust the Blue Jackets well beyond the NHL’s team cap limit of $82.5 million for next season. Teams have additional cap room of 10 percent beyond that league limit from the start of free agency through the end of training camp before they must become compliant.
With the trade, the Kraken still have about $3.6 million in additional salary cap space remaining for next season, according to the CapFriendly website.
They also have a trio of 20-goal-scorers all ages 27 or younger under contract together for at least the next four seasons in Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky and Jared McCann at a time the team will be breaking in young centermen Matty Beniers and Shane Wright.
Francis had long talked about using his ample cap space and draft picks to bolster the on-ice product and the trade accomplished that on both fronts. While he didn’t deal any of his plethora of 2022 picks ahead of this month’s draft in Montreal, the 2023 third-rounder sent the Blue Jackets had been acquired from Calgary in March for forward Calle Jarnkrok while the fourth-rounder came from Winnipeg in exchange for forward Mason Appleton.