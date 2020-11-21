GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
KAMIAH — Lucia Wilson and Lydia Urquidez each split a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter Friday as Logos slid by Kamiah 28-25 in a Whitepine League Division I girls’ basketball game.
Wilson finished with six points and ripped down 16 rebounds.
“We kept the game close by playing scrappy and hard,” Logos coach Patrick Lopez said. “I thought we panicked a little bit under pressure but we settled down and came through when it mattered.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (3-1, 1-0)
Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 2 , Lucia Wilson 2 2-6 6, Naomi Michaels 3 0-0 6, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 1 3-4 6, Ameera Wilson 0 0-2 0, Kaylee Vis 2 0-0 4, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 7-16 28.
KAMIAH (1-1, 0-1)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 2 0-3 4, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 0-2 2, Laney Landmark 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 0 2-4 2, Ashlyn Schoening 3 5-7 13, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 7-16 25.
Logos 7 4 9 8—28
Kamiah 2 8 4 11—25
3-point goals — Wambeke, Schoening 2.
Clearwater Valley 48, Potlatch 45
POTLATCH — Kadance Schilling scored 14 points and Shada Edwards tacked on 11 as Clearwater Valley held on to beat Potlatch, weathering a late run from the Loggers in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
After falling into a 14-2 hole in the opening period, the Rams (1-0, 1-0) battled back and made it a game in the second half behind Tayva McKinney’s 14 points, 11 rebounds (eight offensive) and five steals.
Jordan Reynolds contributed 11 points and seven boards, and Adriana Arciga had six steals.
“I’m happy with the way we fought back,” Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said. “(CV) shot the ball from the outside really well and it was timely for them.”
McIntosh praised the way his Loggers (0-2, 0-1) are slowly figuring things out after graduating eight seniors last year.
“It was fun watching them work. They share the ball and look for each other — thats big.... With everything going on we have to make the most of every second.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-0, 1-0)
Santana Simmons 1 0-0 3, Macy Morrow 3 1-2 7, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 3-4 11, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 7 0-9 14, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 1 0-0 3, Tobie Yocum 1 0-4 2, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 4-18 48.
POTLATCH (0-2, 0-1)
Josie Larson 2 1-4 4, Emma Chambers 1 2-2 5, Taylor Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Tayva McKinney 6 2-7 14, Adriana Arciga 1 1-2 3, Jaylee Fry 0 2-4 2, Bailyn Anderson 1 2-2 4, Jordan Reynolds 4 3-3 11 . Totals 15 14-26 45.
Clearwater Valley 14 14 9 11—48
Potlatch 4 15 8 18—45
3-point goals — Chambers, Simmons, Edwards 2, Martin, Tr. Yocum 2.
JV — CV def. Potlatch
Salmon River 72, Timberline 12
WEIPPE — Salmon River opened its season by whipping Timberline in a nonleague game. No details were available.