HIGH SCHOOLSL
MOSCOW — Kristin Wambeke led Logos with 16 points while Lucia Wilson and Lydia Urquidez recorded 12 apiece Monday night as the Knights rumbled over Timberline 53-13 in a prep girls’ basketball game.
Logos got off to a hot start and built an 18-0 lead.
“We were able to get some transition baskets, find opportunities for everyone,” coach Patrick Lopez said.
The Knights (2-0), shared the ball well, with seven players connecting on at least one field goal.
“It’s what we need,” Lopez said. “We won’t always have one person lighting it up every game. If we can get everybody opportunities and they finish them, I think we’ll have success this season.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-0)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 1 0-0 3, Lucia Wilson 6 0-0 12, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 8 0-0 16, Ameera Wilson 3 0-0 6, Kaylee Vis 1 0-0 2, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 6 0-0 12, Grace Annvanderploeg 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 0-0 53.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-1)
Gracie Warner 1 0-0 2, Soester 0 0-0 0, E. Thompson 0 0-0 0, M. Sarson 1 0-0 2, Amarillas 0 0-0 0, E. Martin 0 0-0 0, S. Brown 1 0-0 3, A. Brown 2 1-1 6. Totals 5 1-1 13.
Logos 18 14 10 11—53
Timberline 0 3 8 2—13
3-point goals — Cora Johnson, S. Brown, E. Brown.
VOLLEYBALLFour make all-tourney
Morgan Blazzard and Isabelle Raasch of Troy High School, along with Claira Osborne and Lucie Ranisate of Genesee, were named to the Idaho 1A Division I All-State Tournament first team.
The second team included Genesee’s Makenzie Stout and Carly Allen.
Troy’s Mckayla Sapp and Katelyn Hunter earned honorable mentions.