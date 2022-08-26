It’s not every day a football team in Class 1A Division I has more than 30 kids on their sideline. However, second-year program Logos of Moscow will have that luxury.
“There aren’t a lot of teams that can practice against a full defense in the eight man ranks,” Knights coach Nick Holloway said. “We’re able to do that and it’s nice to have that many guys come out and play with intensity.”
The Knights will have around 38 players on their roster. However, they will only have one senior.
“We lost 10 seniors from last year,” Holloway said. “This year is going to be a youth movement and I hope they will develop quickly.”
Logos’ lone senior will be center Josh Grauke, who missed all of last year with an injury.
“He’ll be a team captain and has a lot of respect from the rest of the team,” Holloway said. “He had to really work his way back after his injury and he managed to do so.”
Grauke will have the responsibility of protecting junior quarterback Jack Driskill.
Driskill showed promise under center in 2021, displaying advanced ball placement and arm strength. During the offseason, he’s worked on his ability to make plays outside the pocket.
“Last year, he really wanted to push the ball downfield,” Holloway said. “This year, he’s learning to not force stuff and how to make plays with his legs.”
Joining Driskill in the backfield will be a tandem of running backs, as Ben Carlson and Johnathan Morrill will be getting the bulk of the carries.
Those two play untraditional sports in the state of Idaho, as Carlson is a hockey player and Morrill plays rugby.
“Both of those sports ... really helps the game of football,” Holloway said. “You can see the impact those sports have in their running style.”
In their inaugural season, Logos finished 3-6 overall.
For a first-year team, most would say Logos exceeded expectations. Holloway and the Knights intend to do that in Year 2.
“I think we have solid overall team speed,” Holloway said. “Our offense should be more wide open this year. We’re not going to be as vanilla as last year.”
Logos opens the season at 2 p.m. Saturday against Council at Grangeville High School.
COACH — Nick Holloway, second year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-6 overall, 1-6 Class 1A DI Whitepine League.