It’s not every day a football team in Class 1A Division I has more than 30 kids on their sideline. However, second-year program Logos of Moscow will have that luxury.

“There aren’t a lot of teams that can practice against a full defense in the eight man ranks,” Knights coach Nick Holloway said. “We’re able to do that and it’s nice to have that many guys come out and play with intensity.”

