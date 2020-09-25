Logos High School was welcomed into the fold as an Idaho High School Activities Association member seven years ago. Ever since, the Knights’ volleyball program has consistently built upon that newer foundation, finding more achievements to work toward.
Obtaining eligibility from the state’s governing athletics body was nowhere near a stopping point. Logos, under longtime coach Jessica Evans, became a Whitepine League Division II notable, earning state tournament berths in five of the past six years.
Now, in the midst of their inaugural season at the WPL’s D-I level, the Knights are perhaps even more driven.
“It’s motivated them to be better,” said Evans, the only coach in the program’s 26-year history. Evans hopped aboard with the Knights after starring at the University of Idaho as an outside hitter and javelin thrower.
“It’s definitely something extra to work for, and they’re hard workers anyway. They have great attitudes. To have something more to work for, it’s a blessing.”
If the volleyball team’s season thus far is an indicator, the Class 1A-DI prospects look good for the ever-growing private classical Christian school in Moscow, which was part of the non-IHSAA Mountain Christian League earlier in the previous decade.
The Knights sit 5-5 overall and in the league — right with the pack of postseason contenders. Considering its past, Logos has legitimate potential to vie for a State bid out of a talent-laden WPL before long.
“We love the competition,” versatile senior outside hitter Kirstin Wambeke said. “We have to battle through every match, but it’s fun, it’s fast-paced, and we’ve adapted well. We enjoy playing in this league, playing harder teams.
“We enjoy the challenge, for sure. Harder competition makes us a better team.”
Evans has familiarity in her past with the WPL’s top level, having set up summer scrimmages for her Logos teams throughout the years against nearby 1A-DI heavyweights like Troy and Genesee. Her Knights typically play in the Bulldogs’ Pea and Lentil tournament too.
“We’ve been competing with great teams; those have been good experiences,” said Evans, an accomplished illustrator of children’s books who teaches art at the school. “I know the coaches, and we’ve seen these teams before. The Whitepine League is very strong at the statewide level.”
Becoming another in the bunch of State mainstays is the aim for the Knights, whose best finish at the D-II tournament was fourth, a feat accomplished twice.
This season, Logos boasts an exceedingly balanced group, in which “one girl might be the standout one night, and then a different one in another match,” Evans said.
“They’re a bunch of athletic girls working together. ... I’d say this team overall is one of the higher-caliber we’ve had, because we’re playing with these teams that we haven’t historically.”
Logos has excelled defensively, digging tough attacks and setting an efficient block. Four steady seniors lead the way, including outside hitters Wambeke — a defensive stalwart — the consistent Hero Merkle, the springy Lucia Wilson, and aggressive middle blocker Olivia Igielski.
Younger players like setter Lily Leidenfrost and first-year sophomore libero Ellie Brower also have been key contributors.
“We have some girls who can jump out of the gym,” Evans said. “We have a strong attack, but I think we stand out in blocking and defense, keeping the ball up.”
Added Wambeke: “The four seniors work together really well. Playing six years together, we’ve made it this far, and the challenge of moving up a league has brought us all closer. We’ve talked about coming in on weekends, working on hitting. We want to be a threat in this league.
“Not every coach would come into the gym at 5:30 in the morning to work with their team. Her dedication is such a blessing. She wants the seniors to go to State.”
The Knights have laid the groundwork they hope will lead to recurring postseason bids and sustained success at the tournament.
A dozen people throughout the program have some sort of family relationship with each other, and enthusiasm for the sport has only increased in recent years with Logos’ annual hosting of Idaho Vandal traveling camps — which got former middle blocker Bea Whitling recruited to UI — and the founding of the Little Lady League, established by Evans and Jeni Leidenfrost to begin development at an early age.
“It’s super competitive and they love it,” Evans said of the league, which begins with Logos youth catching and tossing balls over a badminton net. “They just get used to playing. By the time they get to junior high, it’s nothing new. It’s family-oriented, it builds confidence, a love for the game and a positive culture.”
Several contemporary Knights took part in Little Lady. That consistency in coaching has been a big boost for Logos.
“She’s coached me forever, and coming into this new league, there’s been no huge changes,” Igielski said. “(Evans) has stayed consistent and worked for a long time with who she has. That’s been really important for this season.”
Logos fell in a five-set nail-biter Thursday to Prairie, a perennial playoff qualifier in past years, to split the season series between the two. It was a tough decision, yet it proves Logos is moving closer to its goal of achieving status as a D-I notable.
“It comes with its challenges — the teams are a lot harder, definitely,” Igielski said. “But it’s been so much fun. I think our whole team has stepped up.”
