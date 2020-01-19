MOSCOW — Natalie and Lizzy Klinker each finished with double-doubles Saturday as the University of Idaho women’s basketball team overcame a zero-point offensive effort in the third quarter to slip past Montana 52-51 in Big Sky Conference action at Cowan Spectrum.
With the victory, the Vandals (10-5, 5-1 Big Sky) remained half a game behind leader Montana State in second place in the league.
Natalie Klinker finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Lizzy Klinker tallied 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for Idaho, which held a 37-31 halftime lead but missed all 15 of its third-quarter shot attempts and trailed 40-37 going to the fourth.
Emma Stockholm led the Grizzlies (9-7, 4-1) with 16 points.
MONTANA (9-7, 4-3)
Anderson 4-9 1-2 9, Stockholm 5-12 6-6 16, Stiles 0-3 1-2 1, Johnston 2-13 1-3 5, Schoening 2-6 0-0 4, Harrington 3-8 0-0 8, Frohlich 0-1 0-0 0, Goligoski 2-6 0-0 6, Pickens 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 19-62 9-13 51.
IDAHO (10-5, 5-1)
Bea 2-10 0-0 4, N. Klinker 6-8 5-8 17, Pulliam 1-5 0-0 3, Marxen 3-18 0-0 8, L. Klinker 4-10 5-6 13, Hadden 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Christopher 2-3 0-1 5, Kirby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 10-15 52.
Montana 11 20 9 11—51
Idaho 17 20 0 15—52
3-point goals — Montana 4-19 (Harrington 2-5, Goligoski 2-6, Schoening 0-1, Johnston 0-2, Pickens 0-2, Stockholm 0-3), Idaho 4-30 (Marxen 2-14, Christopher 1-2, Pulliam 1-5, Kirby 0-1, L. Klinker 0-2, Jones 0-2, Bea 0-4). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Montana 49 (Harrington 9), Idaho 40 (L. Klinker 13). Assists — Montana 9 (Anderson 3), Idaho 5 (Bea 4). Total fouls — Montana 17, Idaho 14. A — 790.
MENMontana 67, Idaho 63
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jared Samuelson scored 23 points and Kyle Owens and Kendal Manuel each added two clutch free throws in the final seconds as the Grizzlies won their 1,000th game at Dahlberg Arena, holding off the Vandals in Big Sky play.
It was the 200th meeting between Montana (10-8, 6-1 Big Sky) and Idaho (5-12, 1-5).
“The guys are resilient. ... We have become one of the best short-term memory loss teams in all of America,” Vandals interim coach Zac Claus said. “These guys keep coming to work every day. They keep practicing. They keep having that pep in their step.”
Trevon Allen finished with 23 points and six rebounds to lead Idaho. Scott Blakney added 12 points.
IDAHO (5-12, 1-5)
Allen 6-15 9-11 23, Blakney 6-10 0-1 12, Garvin 1-3 1-2 4, Forrest 2-4 1-2 5, Thacker 2-4 0-0 6, Thiombane 2-4 1-2 5, Fraser 1-3 1-3 3, Dixon 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Christmas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 13-21 63.
MONTANA (10-8, 6-1)
Pridgett 6-14 5-9 17, Manuel 4-13 2-2 12, Samuelson 9-15 0-0 23, Vazquez 2-6 0-0 4, Carter-Hollinger 3-5 0-0 6, Falls 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 0-1 3-4 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Egun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 10-15 67.
Halftime — Montana, 31-27. 3-point goals — Idaho 6-10 (Thacker 2-3, Allen 2-5, Dixon 1-1, Garvin 1-1), Montana 7-20 (Samuelson 5-9, Manuel 2-5, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Falls 0-1, Owens 0-1, Pridgett 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Fouled out — Carter-Hollinger. Rebounds — Idaho 29 (Allen 6), Montana 31 (Carter-Hollinger 7). Assists — Idaho 11 (Garvin 3), Montana 13 (Vazquez 4). Total fouls — Idaho 17, Montana 18. A — 4,279 (7,321).