Lewiston’s KLEW-TV issued a correction and apology Monday evening on a story it ran about the departure of Eric Spencer as Lapwai High girls’ basketball coach.
KLEW’s original report, which aired Friday and cited unnamed sources, was disputed by Lapwai School District Superintendent David Aiken.
Aiken said in a statement Saturday that Spencer “resigned his coaching position. This resignation was unexpected and was a personal decision ... relating to family reasons.”
Spencer, in a text message to the Tribune, said his resignation after five years as coach of the Lapwai girls was “primarily due to concerns about the safety of my family and myself.”
During KLEW’s 11 p.m. Monday broadcast, newscaster Rasheeda Kabba said this: “On Friday night at 11, the incorrect information was attributed to sources. To Eric Spencer and the Lapwai School District, we sincerely apologize.”