SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is undefeated and has been ranked No. 1 all season. Coach Mark Few wants to put that in some perspective.
“This isn’t the most physically imposing squad we’ve marched out there,” Few said, noting the 2017 team that reached the NCAA championship game was bigger and the 2019 team might have had more gifted athletes.
“This is a team. They move it and share it. Our offensive numbers are reflecting that,” Few said. “It’s something to behold if you ask me.”
Corey Kispert scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Saint Mary’s 87-65 on Thursday, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games during the past two seasons.
Drew Timme scored 12 points to help Gonzaga (21-0, 12-0 West Coast) extend its home winning streak to 48 games and wrap up the conference regular-season title. Fans were allowed at a Gonzaga home game for the first time this season and a few dozen family members of players were in the stands.
“We’re really playing tough, hard-nosed, attentive defense,” Few said.
Ayayi made 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
“I love that Joel was hunting his 3 a little bit more today,” Few said.
The Zags looked better than in the first game at Saint Mary’s, when they trailed after 11 minutes and finished with a season-low 73 points.
“We delivered against their physicality better than we did down at their place,” Few said.
Judah Brown scored 16 points, and Logan Johnson had 13 for Saint Mary’s (11-7, 2-5). The Gaels typically are one of Gonzaga’s arch-rivals but are having a down season made worse by prolonged COVID-19 closures.
Gonzaga has won 18 consecutive games by double digits. That’s the longest streak within a season by an Associated Press No. 1 team since UNLV won 19 games in a row by 10 or more in 1990-91.
Gonzaga never trailed, jumping to a 17-6 lead in the opening minutes.
The big blow was a 19-2 run late in the first that pushed their lead to 46-18.
The Zags led 51-24 at halftime, behind 14 points from Kispert and 11 from Ayayi.
The Gaels were hurt by 36 percent shooting in the first, including 1-of-11 from 3-point range, and 12 turnovers. Gonzaga shot a blistering 61 percent in the first and committed only four turnovers.
Andrew Nembhard had six points as Gonzaga opened the second half with a 10-0 run for a 61-24 lead to put the game out of reach.
“We were cooking on all cylinders,” Kispert said, adding the Zags are focusing on defense lately.
“Great defensive teams make Final Fours and win national championships,” he said. “We knew the offense would take care of itself.”
Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett did not speak with the media afterward.
UP NEXT — Gonzaga hosts San Diego on Saturday.
SAINT MARY’S (CALIF.) (11-6)
Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Fotu 2-5 2-2 7, Tass 4-10 4-5 12, Johnson 5-10 3-3 13, Kuhse 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 6-10 0-0 16, Saxen 5-7 0-0 10, Ducas 0-2 0-0 0, Mullins 1-5 0-0 3, Clinton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 9-10 65.
GONZAGA (21-0)
Kispert 8-13 3-4 20, Timme 5-7 2-2 12, Ayayi 6-8 0-0 16, Nembhard 4-7 1-1 10, Suggs 3-6 2-2 8, Cook 1-3 1-2 4, Watson 3-4 2-4 8, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Strawther 0-0 0-0 0, Ballo 0-1 2-2 2, Gregg 1-1 0-0 2, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-54 13-17 87.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 51-24. 3-Point Goals: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 6-20 (Brown 4-6, Fotu 1-4, Mullins 1-4, Ducas 0-1, Tass 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Gonzaga 8-14 (Ayayi 4-5, Cook 1-1, Lang 1-1, Nembhard 1-2, Kispert 1-4, Harris 0-1). Rebounds: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 25 (Fotu 6), Gonzaga 23 (Ayayi 6). Assists: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 9 (Kuhse 4), Gonzaga 16 (Nembhard, Suggs 5). Total Fouls: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 20, Gonzaga 14.