AREA ROUNDUP
DEARY — Kenadie Kirk had 15 aces for the Mustangs in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 Class 1A Division II league win Monday versus the Timberline Spartans.
Senior Emily Mottern added 30 digs for Deary (8-3, 6-2).
Timberline falls to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in league.
Kendrick sweeps Prairie
KENDRICK — The Tigers defeated the Pirates in a nonleague contest 25-20, 28-26, 25-22.
Freshman Hali Anderson had 11 kills. Morgan Silflow added eight kills.
Ruby Stewart led Kendrick (9-1) with 23 assists.
“First set, we came back down 16-8 (and the) girls really picked up their energy,” Kendrick coach Molly Olson said. “They are starting to get a little more consistant.”
Prairie fell to 4-8 on the season.
JV — Prairie won 2-0
C-team — Kendrick won 2-0
Lapwai sweeps Highland
LAPWAI — The Wildcats scored a straight-set, nonleague win 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 against Highland.
Jayden Leighton led Lapwai (2-11) with 12 kills. Jaspen Ellenwood added six kills.
Soa Moliga had 16 assists.
“We came out really strong defensively,” Lapwai coach Sequoia Dance Leighton said. “(The girls) played aggressive at the net and that was the difference.”
JV — Lapwai won 25-9, 25-17, 15-4
Christian Center tops Pullman Christian
HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian dropped a Mountin Christian League match 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to Christian Center (Hayden).
Annie Goetz had seven kills, five blocks and two aces for Pullman Christian (5-4, 5-4).
Gabi Mack added six digs and three aces.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCERLacke City 2, Lewiston 0
The Bengals held strong against the defending state champions but fell in a Class 5A Inland Empire League game 2-0 to the Timberwolves.
Lewiston (6-5-2, 3-3) kept Lake City off the scoreboard until the the 55th minute.
Bengal goalkeeper Ali Olson had 15 saves.
Lewiston coach Scott Wimer credited the midfield for keeping the Timberwolves off balance and said Olson made some great saves at net.
Lake City 0 2—2
Lewiston 0 0—0
Lake City — Olivia Azzollini (Delaney Moczan), 55th
Lake City — Makenzie Goings (Emily Medina), 79th
Shots — Lake City 20, Lewiston 2
Saves — Acaja Scott 2, Ali Olson 15
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCERA tie for Pullman Christian
HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian and Christian Center tied 4-4 in a Mountain Christian League contest.
Brothers Judah and Liam Fitzgerald scored two goals each for Pullman Christian.
Pullman Christian 1 3—4
Christian Center 3 1—4
COLLEGE FOOTBALLUI’s McCoy earns national honor
Idaho’s Gevani McCoy was named the Stats Perform FedEx Ground National FCS Freshman of the Week.
The Vandal quarterback was 22-of-27 passing for 298 yards with four touchdowns in a 55-35 win Saturday versus Northern Colorado at the Kibbie Dome.
Over the last two weeks, McCoy has gone 40-of-47 for 482 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC men on hold
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A massive dust strom suspended play in the second round as the Warrior men sit in fifth at the Ottawa Fall Invitational at the Sterling Grove Golf and Country Club.
Lewis-Clark State sits at 15-over par, 13 strokes behind NCAA Division III No. 7 Claremont-Mudd-Scribbs.
Jorgen Lie Viken leads the Warriors with a current even-par score, good enough for a tie for ninth.
The second round will resume today and the third round will follow on the same day.
WSU’s Jung in top 10
GUNBARREL, Colo. — Peter Jung sits in a top-ten position as play was suspended in the second round of the Mark Simpson Invitational at the Boulder Country Club because of inclement weather. The Cougars are seventh in the 16-team field.
Jung shot a 1-under 69 in his first round and is currently even through nine holes.
Pono Yanagi, Preston Bebich and Sam Renner each sit at 2-over as they all await to start their back-9s tomorrow.
Washington State sits at 5-over as a team, one shot behind Utah Valley for sixth and 12 shots behind co-leaders Wyoming and Rice.
The second round will resume at 6:30 a.m. Pacific today with the third round to start shortly after.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFVandals in 14th
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Jenna Bruggeman of Idaho sat in the top-30 after the opening two rounds of the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club.
Bruggeman shot a 3-over 75 in the opening round and followed it with a 1-over in round 2.
Idaho is tied with Cal State Fullerton for 14th in the 20-team field. The Vandals are 18 strokes behind leading Gonzaga.
The final round will be played today.
Warriors in fourth
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Play was suspended at the Ottawa Fall Invitational at Sterling Grove Golf and Country Club because of a massive dust storm. Warriors sat in fourth place when play was stopped.
Lewis-Clark State is 38-over as a team and sits in fourth in the seven-team field.
Alexandra Schmidt is currently tied for sixth at 6-over. Kyla Currie is tied for 10th at 8-over.
The conclusion of the second round and entirety of the third round will be played today.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLJehlarova earns Pac-12 honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s defensive player of the week in volleyball, it was announced.
She tied a program three-set record with 11 total blocks and added 13 kills in a win Friday at Cal. Jehlarova then had eight total blocks and 12 kills in a loss Sunday at No. 9 Stanford. She leads the conference with 21 blocks and is 16th in national with 1.43 blocks per set.
The Cougars (10-5, 2-2) next play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against No. 12 Oregon.
Wyms earns defender honor
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State senior middle blocker Jada Wyms earned the Cascade Conference’s defender of the week, it was announced.
Wyms had five blocks Friday and six Saturday as the Warriors (10-6, 6-5) split a pair of matches, beating Bushnell in four before falling to No. 5 Corban in five. Against the visiting Warriors, Wyms finished with 12 kills and a .529 attack percentage.
LCSC next plays No. 23 Southern Oregon at 7 p.m. Friday for the start of homecoming weekend.