Kirby earns first career win as M’s roll

BALTIMORE — George Kirby’s first big league win came with plenty of support — from both Seattle’s offense and some familiar faces in the crowd.
“My sister came. I got some of my former coaches from Elon, a lot of my Elon teammates,” the rookie right-hander said.
Kirby allowed four hits in six innings, and Taylor Trammell had three hits and four RBI to help the Mariners to a 10-0 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.
Trammell hit an RBI double in the second when his grounder up the middle caromed off second base and into shallow center field. Shortstop Jorge Mateo appeared to be in decent position to field the ball before the bizarre bounce. Seattle added two more runs that inning and then four in the third.
Kirby (1-1) struck out eight and walked one in his fifth major league start. He also went six scoreless innings in his debut May 8 against Tampa Bay, but he settled for a no-decision.
Reliever Bryan Baker (1-3) got the first four outs as essentially an opener for the Orioles, but he allowed an RBI double to Julio Rodríguez in the first. Zac Lowther came on with two on and one out in the second after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game. He allowed six runs — five earned — in 53 innings.
“We knew they were up against it, kind of in a bullpen game,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “So it was nice to jump out early.”
Trammell was Lowther’s first hitter, and his grounder off second base turned into a double that made it 2-0.
“I got rewarded for doing a lot of things right that at-bat,” Trammell said. “I put a really good swing on it, just happened to be a little bit, I got on top of it a little but, but I hit it hard.”
Cal Raleigh followed with a sacrifice fly, and Jesse Winker hit a run-scoring single.
The following inning, Trammell hit a sacrifice fly, Raleigh added a two-run single, and after a two-out error by third baseman Ramón Urías, Ty France made it 8-0 with an RBI single.
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker dh 4 0 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
France 1b 3 1 2 1 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0
Ford ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 2 0
Rodriguez cf 5 0 1 1 Hays lf 3 0 1 0
Torrens 2b 0 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Montcstle 1b 4 0 0 0
Haggerty ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 2 1 0 Urias 3b 3 0 1 0
Frazier 2b-rf 5 2 2 0 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0
Moore lf-ss 3 3 1 0
Trammell rf-cf 4 1 3 4
Raleigh c 4 1 1 3
Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 31 0 5 0
Seattle 134 000 101 — 10
Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0
E—Urias (5). DP—Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB—Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B—Rodriguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suarez (10), Urias (9). 3B—Moore (2). SF—Raleigh (1), Trammell (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kirby W,1-1 6 4 0 0 1 8
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 2
Elias 2 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Baker L,1-3 11/3 2 3 3 1 1
Lowther 51/3 8 6 5 2 1
Diplan 11/3 1 0 0 0 2
Owings 1 2 1 1 0 0
Festa pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).
Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T—2:51. A—8,074 (45,971).