KENNEWICK, Wash. — Carson King placed 12th with a 76 score Friday to lead the Lewiston High boys’ efforts in the Kennewick Invitational golf tournament at Zintel Creek Golf Club.
The Bengals placed ninth of 13 teams.
Gonzaga Prep won the team title behind a 69 round by medalist Nate Plaster.
Team scores — Gonzaga Prep 284, Richland 302, Hanford 305, Kamiakin 306, Mt. Spokane 320, University 329, Southridge 330, Kennewick 321, Lewiston 345, Lewis and Clark 346, Pasco 350, North Central 371, Hermiston 420.
Medalist — Nate Plaster, GP, 69.
Lewiston scores — Jack Seibly 81, Carson King 76, Dylan Braden 94, Justin Sandvick 94, Christian Reed 115.
WOMEN’S TENNISXavier 6, LCSC 1
NEW ORLEANS – The Lewis-Clark State women, who were already in New Orleans at the time the Cascade Conference announced a two-week suspension of all sporting events, fell 6-1 in the overall team tally against Xavier of Louisiana.
Sophie Uhlenkott became the lone singles winner for L-C, then paired with Alexis Maison for the Warriors’ win in doubles competition.
Uhlenkott’s singles victory was a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6, 10-5 decision over Lindsey Dixon. She and Maison won 6-2 over Lacee Ancar and Lindsey Dixon at No. 3 doubles. Uhlenkott improved to 3-5 on the season at No. 5 singles, and she and Maison are 5-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Singles – Angela Charles-Alfred, XU, def. Begona Andres 6-2, 6-2; Lailaa Bashir, XU, def. Laura Diaz 6-4, 7-5; Yi Chen Pao, XU, def. Laura Rosselli 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Angelica DeVincenzis, XU, def. Alexandra Barry 6-3, 6-1; Sophie Uhlenkott, LCSC, def. Lindsey Dixon 4-6, 7-6, 10-5; Lacee Ancar, XU, def. Kyla Collier 6-2, 7-5
Doubles – Charles-Alfred/Bashir, XU, def. Andres/Collier 6-1; Pao/DeVincenzis, XU, def. Rosselli/Diaz 6-3; Uhlenkott/Maison, LC, def. Ancar-Dixon 6-2