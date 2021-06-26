CHICAGO — Pitching on a wet, humid night in Chicago, Yusei Kikuchi delivered once again.
The Japanese left-hander is good everywhere he goes these days.
Kikuchi turned in another road gem and Luis Torrens homered twice, helping the Seattle Mariners beat Carlos Rodón and the White Sox 9-3 on Friday.
Led by Kikuchi and Torrens, Seattle opened a six-game trip with its ninth win in 11 games. Jake Fraley also went deep for the Mariners, and Jake Bauers had a run-scoring single.
“It seemed like almost every inning we had guys out there on base or in scoring position,” manager Scott Servais said. “So, really like what we’re doing offensively.”
Kikuchi allowed one run and two hits in 5ž innings, improving to 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA in his past six starts. Kikuchi (5-3) has been one of the American League’s best road pitchers this year with a 3-1 record and a 2.89 ERA in eight such starts, but it seems as if he is enjoying success in all situations at the moment.
“I don’t necessarily think that I do feel more comfortable or pitch better on the road or anything like that,” he said through a translator. “I feel like my recent outings at home have been pretty solid as well.”
Torrens hit a two-run shot in the second and another two-run drive in the seventh for his first career multihomer game. The 25-year-old Torrens is batting .429 (9-for-21) with five homers and nine RBI in six games since he was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on June 14.
“My mindset is attack every pitch,” he said.
AL Central-leading Chicago welcomed a crowd of 32,189 for what it dubbed “Reopening Night” — its first home game without COVID-19-related attendance restrictions since the 2019 season. But Carlos Rodón (6-3) struggled with his location, and the White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Yasmani Grandal’s second-inning homer accounted for Chicago’s only run against Kikuchi (5-3), who struck out six and walked four.
“It was a struggle. I do think their starter pitched well, and I think their relievers threw the ball well,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Didn’t make it any easier for us.”
Grandal’s 12th homer trimmed Seattle’s lead to 2-1, but Bauers drove in Ty France with his two-out single in the third and Fraley connected for a two-run homer in the sixth.
Rodón labored through five innings in his first loss since May 26. The lefty allowed three runs and five hits, struck out eight and walked four.
“Definitely made it tough today to put them away. They battled,” said Rodón, who pitched five scoreless innings at Seattle in his first start of the year on April 5.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn is going to see a specialist about the strained muscle in his right shoulder. Servais said he thinks the meeting was Friday, and the team could get an update on Dunn this weekend. ... Servais said first baseman Evan White still is trying to determine a plan of action after he had a setback in his recovery from a hip flexor injury while on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma. ... Center fielder Kyle Lewis (right knee surgery) got his stitches removed and is picking up his rehab. “Positive feedback from Kyle, but still a long ways away from picking up any baseball activity,” Servais said.
UP NEXT — Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.50 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (7-3, 2.14 ERA) start today. Gilbert, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, is 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three June starts. Lynn was tagged for six runs and eight hits in four innings in a 7-3 loss June 19 at Houston.
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 6 0 2 0 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0
Haniger rf 6 1 2 1 Goodwin cf 3 1 1 0
France 1b 5 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 2 2
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 2 1 0 Grandal dh 3 1 1 1
Bauers lf 4 0 2 1 Vaughn lf 4 0 1 0
Torrens dh 5 2 2 4 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0
Moore 2b 4 2 2 0 Collins c 3 0 0 0
Fraley cf 3 1 1 2 Mendick 2b 2 0 0 0
Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 9 14 8 Totals 30 3 6 3
Seattle 021 002 211 — 9
Chicago 010 000 020 — 3
E—Anderson (6). DP—Seattle 3, Chicago 0. LOB—Seattle 12, Chicago 6. 2B—Murphy (7), Vaughn (15). HR—Torrens 2 (7), Fraley (5), Grandal (12). SB—Crawford (3), Moore 2 (12).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi W,5-3 52/3 2 1 1 4 6
Chargois H,7 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 1 1
Montero 1 3 2 2 0 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Rodon L,6-3 5 5 3 3 4 8
Ruiz 1 2 2 2 0 0
Burdi 2 5 3 2 0 2
Foster 1 2 1 1 1 1
HBP—Rodon (Murphy), Burdi (Moore), Montero (Abreu). WP—Montero.
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T—3:31. A—32,189 (40,615).