HOUSTON — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, and Taylor Trammell homered and made a sliding game-ending catch to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday to avoid a four-game series sweep.
Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh.
“It was a full count so I decided to go and try to challenge him there,” Kikuchi said through a translator. “I thought a walk would be about the worst thing I could do there so I wanted to be aggressive.”
Correa was stranded when Yuli Gurriel grounded out to Kikuchi and Aledmys Diaz grounded out to shortstop.
“I go into every start with the mentality of trying not to allow the opposing team a single hit,” Kikuchi said. “Since it was a close ballgame, that really allowed me to get focused and locked in today.”
That was the only hit allowed by Kikuchi, who pitched seven innings, struck out seven and walked two, throwing 61 of 95 pitches for strikes. Kikuchi walked Alex Bregman in the first and Myles Straw in the third inning, then retired 11 in a row.
Kikuchi, a 30-year-old left-hander from Japan, entered the day with a career record of 8-16 with a 5.42 ERA since joining Seattle in 2019.
“Awesome outing by Yusei Kikuchi,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Can’t say enough about his competitiveness — that’s what really stood out to me. It doesn’t get any bigger than that to shut that team down and take a no-hitter into the seventh inning against one of the best lineups in the American League.”
Servais said in his first two seasons with Seattle, Kikuchi at times was stoic. But on this day, Kikuchi was occasionally mildly animated.
“He’s wearing his emotions on his sleeve a little bit more, and I’m a big fan of it,” Servais said. “I think it’s important to just be who you are, and the results will be better.”
Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth, and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter.
Trammell hit his fourth home run of the season in the third, a ball that appeared to graze the glove of a leaping Chas McCormick at the right-field wall.
“I thought it was a 50-50 ball,” Trammell said. “If anything, I thought it was going to hit the wall. Then, when I saw McCormick going up, I was praying, like, ‘Look, dude, don’t do it to me.’”
With one on and two outs in the ninth, Correa lofted a fly 248 feet to center. Trammell sprinted and made a sliding catch.
“I think the ball was over second base, and I looked at Taylor and he hadn’t moved yet,” Servais said. “So, he had to put on the afterburners to get there, but he made a great recovery and a great catch.”
Seattle stopped a four-game losing streak. Houston lost for the second time in the past eight games.
Houston starter Luis Garcia (0-3) allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings. The Astros bullpen held Seattle scoreless in four innings and has allowed just one run in its past 14 innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain and is expected to miss a couple starts, manager Scott Servais said. Gonzales had an MRI on Wednesday. Right-hander Domingo Tapia was added to the active roster from the taxi squad. … Left fielder Mitch Haniger (undisclosed) missed a second consecutive game. Servais said he wanted to play but held him out as a precaution. Center fielder Kyle Lewis (rest) also was out of the lineup.
UP NEXT — Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (2-1, 2.74 ERA) will start for Seattle at 7:05 p.m. today when the Mariners host the Angels.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haggerty lf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0
France 2b 4 0 1 0 Garcia pr 0 0 0 0
Marmlejs dh 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 Diaz lf 3 0 0 0
Moore rf 2 0 0 0 Jones dh 3 0 0 0
Trammell cf 3 1 1 1 McCormick rf 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0
Castro c 2 0 0 0
Tucker ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 28 0 2 0
Seattle 001 000 000 — 1
Houston 000 000 000 — 0
DP—Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB—Seattle 4, Houston 3. 2B—Seager (9), Correa (5). HR—Trammell (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi W,1-1 7 1 0 0 2 7
Misiewicz H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Garcia L,0-3 5 3 1 1 0 6
Abreu 2 1 0 0 1 2
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T—2:43. A—14,149 (41,168).