SEATTLE — Yusei Kikuchi struck out seven and J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Friday.
Kikuchi (2-2) matched his season high with six innings of two-hit ball, the only blemish a solo home run by Jose Trevino in the fifth inning. He faced the minimum through four innings to help the Mariners to their third consecutive win, but it was not as smooth a victory as the box score might indicate because of several 3-0 counts.
“On those counts, I just have a lot of confidence in my cutter, today especially,” Kikuchi said. “At times I can kind of tell the hitters may be looking for that pitch, but I have a lot of confidence with it and I still think I can get people out with it.”
The Rangers have lost five of six and 15 of 18. They continue to struggle on the road, with just four wins away from home.
“We knew what he was going to do,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said of Kikuchi. “He threw the fastball with the cutter and we just kept pounding it into the ground to the pull side. We’ve got to find a way to put a little bit more pressure on the other team. You’re not going to win too many games if you have one baserunner through eight innings.”
It was Seattle’s first game since Monday after Major League Baseball postponed their three-game series with Oakland after Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test last weekend.
The Rangers sent rookie pitchers Kyle Cody (0-1) and John King to the mound in a piggyback start, and both made crucial mistakes.
Cody walked Kyle Seager in the second inning, then threw a pick-off attempt wide to advance him to second. Seager scored on Ty France’s first hit as a Mariner for a 1-0 lead.
King hit Seager in the fourth and walked France before Evan White — another rookie — hit a two-run double off the wall in left field for a 3-0 lead.
King became the third Rangers prospect this season and the ninth in team history to jump directly from High Single-A to the major leagues with his debut. Cody, who struck out two and walked two, made the same transition in August. He allowed one hit in three innings.
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 5 1 1 3
Kinr-Falfa 3b 4 0 2 0 Moore 2b 5 0 2 0
Solak 2b 3 0 0 1 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 1 1 Seager 3b 1 2 0 0
Trevino c 4 1 1 1 France dh 3 1 1 1
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Marmolejos lf 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Gordon lf 0 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Ev.White 1b 2 1 2 2
El.White lf 2 1 0 0 Torrens c 3 0 0 0
Haggerty rf 3 1 0 0
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 30 6 7 6
Texas 000 010 002 — 3
Seattle 010 200 03x — 6
E—Cody (1). DP—Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB—Texas 2, Seattle 8. 2B—Ev.White (6), Moore (6). HR—Trevino (2), Crawford (2). SB—Moore (7). SF—Solak (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Cody L,0-1 3 1 1 0 2 2
King 2 3 2 2 1 1
Benjamin 1 0 0 0 2 1
Herget 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hearn 1 2 3 3 1 2
Seattle
Kikuchi W,2-2 6 2 1 1 0 7
Graveman H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hirano 1 3 2 2 1 0
HBP—King (Seager). WP—Hearn.
Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T—2:56.