ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, and Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered as the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday.
Kikuchi (7-6) allowed two runs and six hits. The left-hander had gone 0-3 in his previous four starts.
“I didn’t feel like I had my maximum best stuff tonight but I was able to make my big pitches in big situations, especially with my breaking ball, my secondary stuff,” Kikuchi said through an interpreter.
Diego Castillo, the third Mariners reliever, worked the ninth to get his first Seattle save and 15th overall. The right-hander was acquired from Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Seattle has won the first two games of the three-game series and is 6-0 overall against the defending American League champion Rays this season.
“Look, they’ve got our number, I don’t know what else to say,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “We’re just not playing very good baseball and they are.”
The Mariners were coming off consecutive walk-off losses last weekend at Texas.
“Just awesome that we have bounced back after a couple of tough losses at Texas,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “To come back and play the way we have the last couple of nights I can’t just say enough about our crew.”
Randy Arozarena homered for the Rays.
After Cal Raleigh had a second-inning sacrifice fly, Toro and Kelenic connected on solo shots during the fourth against Luis Patiño (2-3) that put the Mariners ahead 3-1.
Toro has three homers and reached base safely in seven consecutive games since being acquired from Houston on July 27. He is hitting .444 (11-for-25) with five RBI and eight runs in that stretch.
“Toro, wow,” Servais said. “He is on fire, smoking hot.”
Seattle took a 4-2 lead in the sixth as Toro scored from third when second baseman Brandon Lowe dropped a throw from shortstop Wander Franco on a potential inning-ending double play.
Arozarena homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the first. Tampa Bay got within 3-2 in the fourth when Austin Meadows scored after left fielder Jake Fraley was charged with an error for misplaying Manuel Margot’s single.
Arozarena has three homers in his past four games.
Patiño allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.
Kikuchi tumbled out of the way when a piece of Nelson Cruz’s broken bat came at him on an inning-ending grounder with two on in the fifth.
LONG JOURNEY — The Rays purchased the contract of left-hander Dietrich Enns from Triple-A Durham, giving the 30-year old a second chance in the majors. Enns appeared in two games with Minnesota in 2017 and spent part of last year as a player-coach in an independent league. He was released by Seattle in May 2020.
“It’s kind of crazy how it’s come full circle to get called back up against the Mariners, too,” Enns said. “There was time in June last summer when I didn’t have a job in baseball and was going back to school and didn’t know what the future was going to be. Luckily my wife was really supportive of me to stay on board and keep sticking with it.”
UP NEXT — Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (5-2) and Tampa Bay left-hander Josh Fleming (8-5) are the starters in today’s series finale.
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 Arozarena rf 4 1 3 1
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 0 1 0
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
France dh 4 0 1 0 Diaz 1b 4 0 0 0
Toro 2b 4 2 2 1 Meadows lf 4 1 2 0
Moore 2b 0 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 0 1 0
Fraley lf 3 1 1 0 Phillips ph 1 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 1 1 1 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 0 2 Mejia c 1 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 33 2 7 1
Seattle 010 201 000 — 4
Tampa Bay 100 100 000 — 2
E—Fraley (1), Wendle (7), Lowe (11). DP—Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Fraley (3). HR—Toro (3), Kelenic (4), Arozarena (16). SF—Raleigh (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi W,7-6 6 6 2 1 2 5
Sadler H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sewald H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo S,14-16 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Patino L,2-3 5 5 3 3 2 3
Sherriff 1 1 1 0 0 2
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chargois 1 0 0 0 1 0
Head 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Kikuchi, Sherriff.
Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T—3:12. A—10,071 (25,000).