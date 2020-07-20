YOUTH BASEBALL
OSBURN, Idaho — Mike Kiblen struck out nine in a five-inning stint in the opener and batted 5-for-5 in the second game as the Moscow Junior Blue Devils swept Silver Valley in a Legion baseball doubleheader Sunday.
The scores were 17-1 and 16-11.
Kiblen allowed three hits, two walks and a run in the first game. He got two innings of hitless relief from Preston Boyer, who racked up four hits and three RBI for the contest. Garrett Farrell provided four hits and Jack Driskill three.
In the nightcap, Kiblen hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and added an RBI double and a run-scoring triple.
Boyer, Tom Izzo and Tyler Howard added two hits apiece.
The twinbill capped the season for the Junior Blue Devils, who had learned early last week that the state American Legion baseball association was shutting down its season because of the cononavirus pandemic. The senior Blue Devils ended play immediately but the junior team was allowed to finish out the week.
“I was just so proud of the way the boys fought all year with all the circumstances going on with the pandemic and all that,” Junior Blue Devils coach Casey Anderson said. “It was just really fortunate that they got to play. Too bad we weren’t going to the state tournament this weekend, because I think we would have made some noise.”
FIRST GAME
Moscow 007 003 7—17 18 2
Silver Valley 000 010 0— 1 3 6
Mike Kiblen, Preston Boyer (6) and Tyson Izzo. Brody Hoffman, Brayden Hoffman (5), Reed Whatcott (7) and Luke Frolich.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2 (2B), Boyer 4, Tyler Howard, Matt Fletcher, Cameron House, Levi Anderson 2, Jack Driskill 3, Garrett Farrell 4.
Silver Valley hits — Travis Lohr (2B), Ripley Luna 2.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 204 222 4—16 18 6
Silver Valley 500 204 0—11 15 5
Anderson, Jamie Green (3) and Izzo. Logan Jerome and Bro. Hoffman.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 5 (2B, 3B, HR), Izzo 2, Boyer, Howard 2, Garrell, Fletcher, House, Driskill (2B), Anderson 2, Green, Ethan McLaughlin.
Silver Valley hits — Ramsey Rainio 2, Jerome 5 (3B), Bra. Hoffman 2 (2B), Frolich, Luna, Travis Eixemberger, Bro. Hoffman 3 (2B, 3B).
Dodgers 8-15, Coyotes 2-0
The Palouse Coyotes AA went hitless in the five-inning nightcap and dropped a doubleheader to the Dodgers.
The scores were 8-2 an 15-0.
Joey Hecker hit a single in the fifth inning of the opener for the Coyotes’ only hit of the day.
FIRST GAME
Dodgers 000 104 3—8 8 1
Palouse 000 020 0—2 1 2
Holiday, Mahn (6< Hendren (7) and NA. Hilliard, Lee (3), Bendel (5), Webb (6) and Inderrieden, Peterson (4).
Dodgers hits — Krepcik (2B), Schernan (2B), Holiday, Barber 2, Mahn, Pitts, Kelly.
Palouse hits — Hecker.
SECOND GAME
Dodgers 103 29—15 16 1
Palouse 000 00— 0 0 2
Bowman, Krepcick (3), Tobeck (5) and NA. Elbracht, Inderriden (3), Doumit (5) and Plummer.
Dodgers hits — Bowman 3 (2B), Krepcick, Holiday 2 (2B), Hendren 2 (2B), Kidwell, Mahn 2, Kelly, Tobeck 2, two hits NA.
Palouse hits — none.