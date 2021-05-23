MIDDLETON, Idaho — Heading toward the final obstacle of the 300-meter hurdles, Lindi Kessinger appeared to have no reasonable chance of winning.
She pretended otherwise, methodically churning her arms to generate maybe one more iota of speed.
It was enough.
Hearing Kessinger’s footsteps behind her, the leader scraped the final hurdle just enough to cause her to stumble on the other side, and the Orofino freshman barreled home for an amazing Class 2A win Saturday at the rain-doused Idaho state small-school track meet at Middleton High School.
It was Kessinger’s second title of the two-day meet and it helped the Maniacs to third place in the team scoring.
Reid Thomas also claimed his second crown of the meet, taking the discus to lead the Orofino boys to fifth place, and London Kirk nabbed two sprint titles to propel the Deary boys to sixth in Class 1A.
The Kamiah duo of Jace Sams and Brady Cox also captured Class 1A victories, and Preston Amerman of Clearwater Valley ruled the 800 in that class. Prairie won the girls’ 800-meter relay for the fourth consecutive time.
Kessinger, seeded a misleading sixth, based on district-meet times, ran a disciplined race amid steady rain but found herself third entering the homestretch. Her win looked like an act of will, particularly when leader Graycee Litton of North Fremont grazed the hurdle. She quickly rose to her feet after stumbling, but it was too late.
“When I run, I try to block everything out, but I could definitely hear her coming up, and it made me stutter over that last one,” Litton said. “That race is a hard race, especially in a downpour.”
Said Kessinger, “I don’t know how I caught her, I was so far behind. I’m so happy I almost started crying at the end.”
Her time of 16.82 seconds was only .06 of a second faster than Litton’s, and it capped a striking state meet debut that included a discus title Friday and a fourth place in the 100 hurdles on this day.
The Maniacs’ other double winner was Thomas, who added a discus title to his shot put crown on Friday, marking 138-4 to lead a 1-2 Orofino finish with Thor Kessinger.
Speaking of wild finishes in the 300 hurdles, Kirk was in the stands in 2017 when his older brother Jalen — now a Deary assistant coach and co-basketball coach — endured a late multi-runner mishap and dove over the finish line to win.
The chaos wasn’t necessarily why Kirk wound up focusing on the dashes. He gave the hurdles a try early this season and didn’t like the results.
In any case, “I’m happy with my choice,” he said after wrapping up his career with comfortable wins in the 100 (11.22) and the 200 (22.70). The senior also helped the Mustangs to second in the 800 relay.
More dramatic was Sams’ career-capping triumph in the 400 as he outdueled Trey Draper of Grace in a personal-record time of 51.47, with Draper second in 51.61. Right behind was McKinnon Dodge of Liberty Charter in 51.77.
“I was tied for second (seed) coming into it, so I was pretty nervous,” Sams said, “because there were going to be three of us dogging it out.”
Sams’ sophomore teammate, Cox, had more breathing room as he took the 110 hurdles in 16.02.
“I was seeded number one, so I had high hopes,” he said. “I came into the finals feeling pretty confident, and my closest competitor got DQ’d for a false start.”
Amerman had thrived all season at all three distance races, but he looked at the performance lists this week and realized his best chance for gold was the 800.
He was right, winning in a PR 1:58.25 before taking sixth in the 1,600 to match his placing the previous day in the 3,200.
“As soon as I broke two minutes (in the district meet) and I saw that no one else had, I was like, ‘Yep, it’s my time,’” the CV senior said.
Prairie had to reach deep to maintain its streak of 800 relay wins at State, but the team of Alli Geis, Ellea Uhlenkott, Julia Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff prevailed by .08 of a second in 1:51.08 to help the Pirates to sixth in the team scoring.
“We came in as the No. 3 seed and really didn’t expect to be able to win it,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “I’m extremely happy for the girls.”
Kadence Beck of Highland ran to Class 1A runner-up finishes in the 200 and 400 after settling for fifth in the 100.
Preston Johnston of Deary continued his postseason surge by placing third in the boys’ 300 hurdles, while Kadance Schilling of Clearwater Valley took third and fourth in her hurdles races.
Other Class 1A third-placers were Uhlenkott in the girls’ 300 hurdles and Sara Casebolt of Logos in the 1,600. Relays for the Kamiah girls and the Logos boys also took third.
Kelly hurdles to two runner-up medals
EAGLE, Idaho — To win a state title in the 100-meter hurdles, Madigan Kelly needed something slightly odd to happen.
Instead, the race almost went exactly according to form.
The Lewiston senior ran cleanly from start to finish but couldn’t quite keep pace with the favorite and placed second in two girls’ Class 5A races at Eagle High School.
“I think we pushed each other to our maxes,” Kelly said, wearing the same smile she’d been wearing throughout the meet.
The top four runners on the season performance list in the 100 hurdles placed precisely as they’d been expected to, with Kayden Hulquist of Boise winning in 14.94 seconds and Kelly second in 15.19. Hulquist got out to a slightly quicker start and gradually lengthened her lead.
It was a similar story later in the 300 hurdles, with Hulquist winning in 45.42 and Kelly second in 46.91.
Kelly has been involved in track since sixth grade but made her biggest strides this season. She reached the state final of the 100 hurdles in 2019, then of course was stymied last year as most of the track season was canceled because of the pandemic. She said that heightened her appreciation for her final high school competition.
“Since we didn’t have State last year, that kind of pushed me,” she said. “I’m on top of the moon for it.”
The Bengals’ only other placers on the final day were Emily Collins, eighth in the 400, and the 400 relay, also eighth. Kelly ran the opening leg of the relay and was followed by Jennah Carpenter, Raely Beeler and Gracie Earl.
For the Moscow girls in Class 4A, Hannah Marcoe was sixth in the girls’ 300 hurdles, Jessika Lassen took eighth in the 400 and Bear relay crew nabbed a fifth and two sevenths. For the Moscow boys, Zachary Skinner took seventh in the 110 hurdles.
AREA PLACERS
CLASS 5A
Lewiston
Girls
400 — 8. Emily Collins 1:00.55.
110 hurdles — 2. Madigan Kelly 15.19.
300 hurdles — 2. Madigan Kelly 46.91.
400 relay — 8. Lewiston (Kelly, Carpenter, Beeler, Earl) 52.97.
CLASS 4A
Moscow
Girls
400 — 8. Jessika Lassen 1:00.25.
300 hurdles — 6. Hannah Marcoe 47.77.
400 relay — 7. Moscow (A. Lassen, Branen, Paulsen, Jakich-Kunze) 51.87.
800 relay — 5. Moscow (Paulsen, J. Lassen, Watson, A. Lassen) 1:48.24.
1,600 relay — 7. Moscow (Kirkland, Watson, J. Lassen, Poler) 4:15.88.
Boys
110 hurdles — 7. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 16.09.
CLASS 2A
Girls
200 — 7. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 27.63.
100 hurdles — 4. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.82; 8. Abby Rasmussen, Oro, 17.61.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 47.11.
400 relay — 4. Orofino 52.19.
800 relay — 8. Orofino 2:00.00.
Boys
400 — 6. Cory Godwin, Oro, 52.57.
400 relay — 7. Orofino 46.49.
800 relay — 8. Orofino 1:40.13.
Discus — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 138-4; 2. Thor Kessinger, Oro, 134-1.
CLASS 1A
Girls
100 — 5. Kadence Beck, High, 12.85; 7. Payton Crow, High, 13.24.
200 — 2. Kadence Beck, High, 26.98; 6. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.28; 7. Payton Crow, High, 27.33.
400 — 2. Kadence Beck, High, 59.47.
100 hurdles — 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 16.74. 4, Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 16.75.
300 hurdles — 3, Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 48.43. 4. Kadance Schilling, CV, 48.58.
800 — 7. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:27.12. 8. Sara Casebolt, Log, 2:27.80.
1,600 — 3. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:19.98.
400 relay — 4. Prairie 53.09; 5. Highland 53.60.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Uhlenkott, Geis, Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:51.08; 5. Troy 1:53.27.
1,600 relay — 3. Kamiah 4:19.12; 4. Logos 4:19.14; 6. Deary 4:25.08.
High jump — 6. Katie Goeckner, High, 4-8.
Boys
100 — 1. London Kirk, Dea, 11.22; 8. Brayden Stapleton, Dea, 11.87.
200 — 1. London Kirk, Dea, 22.70. 7. Micah Nelson, Tim, 23.77.
400 — 1. Jace Sams, Kam, 51.47.
800 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 1:58.25; 8, Theo Sentz, Log, 2:05.83.
1,600 — 5. Carson Sellers, Tim, 4:35.90; 6. Preston Amerman, CV, 4:39.21; 7. Jason Elmore, Log, 4:44.40.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.02; 6. Preston Johnston, Dea, 17.02; 7. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 17.42.
300 hurdles — 3. Preston Johnston, Dea, 42.70; 6. Brady Cox, Kam, 43.32.
800 relay — 2. Deary 1:34.93; 4. Prairie 1:35.98; 5. Troy 1:36.65.
1,600 relay — 3. Logos 3:37.61; 5. Kamiah 3:39.89.
Triple jump — 8. Adrian Sanford, Log, 39-1¾.
Shot put — 8. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 41-0¼.
