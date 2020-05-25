Lewis-Clark State has played in 195 NAIA World Series games, winning 145, with 19 national titles. Of the victories, the Warriors had fallen behind by at least one run, or more, in 62 games, and came back to win. They have overcome deficits of three or more runs 17 times and six or more runs three times. A two-man committee, my grand-dog Pickle and I, have ranked the top 10 Lewis-Clark State come-from-behind victories in Series play.
Comeback No. 5
May 28, 2015
NAIA World Series semifinal
Lewis-Clark State (3-1) vs. Faulkner (3-1)
Three things baseball teams don’t like to experience are falling behind early in a game, getting down by a lot of runs, and playing a must-win game with a seldom-used pitcher. LCSC hit the trifecta on this Thursday in front of 4,000 fans at Harris Field.
The Warriors and Faulkner, each with one loss, were playing the 18th game of the tournament, with the winner moving on to the championship game against St. Thomas. In their fifth game of the tournament and with a thin pitching staff, LCSC started Dakota Cortese, who had pitched just 14 innings during the season. The Eagles jumped on Cortese and second-inning reliever Quin Grogan, for five runs in the first two innings.
Facing the five-run deficit in the bottom of the third, LCSC bounced back thanks to doubles by Cabe Reiten and Ty Jackson, and scored four runs. The Eagles answered with a three-run fourth inning off reliever Beau Kerns, who had entered the game in the top of the third. With LCSC trailing 7-4, Reiten and Jackson put on another hitting display in the bottom of the fourth. After connecting on a one-out triple, Reiten scored on a ground-out. Not to be outdone, Jackson tied the game at 7 with a two-run home run rocketed to center field.
It stayed that way until the seventh, when Faulkner’s Randy Joung belted a leadoff homer to right. But that seemed to awaken Kerns on the mound, and the Warriors at the plate. Kerns did not allow a runner past first from that point on.
The Warriors, down 8-7, scored three times in the seventh and earned a 10-8 victory. Kerns was credited with his second tournament win, and along with two previous tourney saves, became the only NAIA World Series pitcher to record such a feat.
That certainly was a comeback hard to top, but (spoiler alert!) the Warriors did just that 24 hours later.