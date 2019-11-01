WHEN/WHERE
Tonight at 7, Bengal Field, Lewiston.
RECORDS
Kendrick 7-1, Salmon River 3-4.
STORY LINE
The participants in this Idaho Class 1A Division II play-in game last met in the 2016 state title game, which Salmon River won 30-20. This marks the Tigers’ sixth straight postseason appearance and Salmon River’s fifth — with both of them having made the semifinals last year. Whereas Salmon River needed to win its final regular-season game to make the postseason as the Long Pin Conference’s No. 3 seed, Kendrick cruised through Whitepine League Division II play with a 3-0 mark and seemed a lock for the postseason all year.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
One of the fastest players in the state, Kendrick running back Cooper Hewett will make his return from a hamstring injury he suffered on Sept. 12. Hewett, who’s missed five games, was cleared to play last week, but sat out as a precautionary measure, coach Zane Hobart said.
“He’s 100 percent, he’s fully cleared,” Hobart said. “He could have played at (nonleague foe) Genesee (last week) if he’d wanted to. We just decided against that to give him an extra seven days (to recover).”
Hewett wasn’t the only Tiger star to get bit by the injury bug this season. Quarterback Alex Sneve sprained his ankle during PE in mid September (and missed two games) while running back Chase Burke bruised his ribs in the Tigers’ lone loss this season, a 62-18 thumping to Prairie on Sept. 20 (and missed the following week’s game).
Hobart said today’s game will mark the first time in months the Tigers’ “Big-3” will all be “100 percent.”
“It really completes our offensive unit,” Hobart said of getting Hewett back. “Him and Chase work really well off of each other.
“Coop’s our speed guy but Chase this year ... he’s a heck of a lot faster, and he’s really more of a punishing runner — but he’s also had some great breakout plays where he’s really shown his speed.”
Sneve also frequently leaves defenders eating dirt when they try to tackle him — but his ankle injury forced him to hone his pocket-passing game.
“We’re excited to let him go this game,” Hobart said. “We’ve made him stay in the pocket and throw (to protect his ankle). But a big part of his game is running, so to turn him loose is going to be fun.”
Hobart said the Tigers’ passing game was perhaps the missing piece last year — and something they’ve bolstered with the emergence of downfield threat Talon Alexander.
“(Opponents are) looking to (defend the Big-3) and they kind of forget about a guy like Talon and I love that because you can’t sleep on him,” Hobart said.
Kendrick should also avoid sleeping on Salmon River quarterback Ethan Shepherd, who went 16-for-16 passing during a two-game span earlier this season and can wreak havoc for defenses with his ability to scramble.
— Byron Edelman