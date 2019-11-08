Kendrick vs. Mullan

WHEN/WHERE
1 p.m. Saturday, Mullan.
RECORDS
Mullan 6-2, Kendrick 8-1.
STORY LINE
Kendrick seeks consecutive appearances in the Idaho Class 1A Division II semifinal round as it takes on a familiar foe. These teams last met in 2018 when they competed in the now-dissolved White Star League, with Kendrick winning 80-40. Mullan advanced to this point by winning a Kansas tiebreaker Tuesday. Kendrick advanced on Nov. 1 by winning a play-in game against Salmon River by 54 points.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Kendrick’s offense primarily runs through its Big 3: Quarterback Alex Sneve and running backs Cooper Hewett and Chase Burke. Last week, they combined for five of their team’s nine touchdowns — and they weren’t even firing on all cylinders.
“He felt good,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said of Hewett, who saw his first action after missing five games with a hamstring injury. “He doesn’t feel any pain, which is great. We’ve just kind of got to get him back into the flow, where he doesn’t have to think.”
Talon Alexander had two touchdown catches last week — one of them from the other team’s quarterback, on a 66-yard pick-6.