WHEN/WHERE
2 p.m. Pacific Saturday, Holt Arena
RECORDS
Kendrick 9-1, Lighthouse Christian 9-0
CONTEXT
Kendrick and Lighthouse Christian both dive into the Idaho Class 1A Division II semifinal round for a second straight year. The final media poll tabbed Lighthouse Christian No. 1 and Kendrick No. 2.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Kendrick’s Big-3 — quarterback Alex Sneve and running backs Chase Burke and Cooper Hewett — have combined for 15 of their team’s 21 postseason touchdowns.
X-FACTOR
In a blowout win against Mullan last week, Kendrick scored on its first two offensive plays, both of those on rushes behind the same two linemen: Tight end Kolby Anderson and left guard Maison Anderson.
“They’re only sophomores,” coach Zane Hobart said, “but they did a really good job of creating holes.
“They both had amazing blocks and the things that Mullan did — mixing up its front from a six-man front to an eight-man front — those guys did a really good job of adjusting.”