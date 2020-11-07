Kendrick to meet mirror image in Watersprings

Kendrick football has reached the Class 1A Division II state semifinal round the past two years, and will be looking to get to that point again as it plays at 1 p.m. Pacific today against host Watersprings of Idaho Falls in a quarterfinal matchup.
By some measures, the game is a meeting of mirror images. Hailing from the north and south respectively, Kendrick (5-1) and Watersprings (5-2) bring similar records and titles in each of their conferences to the field.
Since falling to defending 1A DI state champion Prairie in their season opener, the Tigers have roared to five consecutive victories, the Whitepine League Division II title and a seventh consecutive state playoff berth, sealed by edging Deary 38-30 in their regular-season finale last month.
Watersprings has followed a parallel path, dropping its season opener against nonleague foe Butte County but riding a four-game winning streak to the Rocky Mountain Conference title. The offensive-minded Warriors put up 88 points in a first-round victory Oct. 30 against Hansen.
“We’ve watched them,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said of Watersprings. “We know their identity a bit; they’re a good football team. They’re definitely more of a power run team — they like to play big football.”
The weather could be a major factor in the dynamics, particularly if inclement conditions interfere with Kendrick’s more pass-heavy offense, and Hobart has been following the changing forecast accordingly.
“Initially, it was calling for 34 degrees and a storm,” he said. “Now, it looks like the storm will be a little later. I would hope to throw the ball a little more often than they do, but we don’t know. We’ll see.”
The length of the journey to Idaho Falls could pose another issue for the freshman-and-sophomore-heavy Tigers.
“It’s going to be a long bus ride with these young guys,” Hobart said. “It’s going to be their first trip south. It’s going to be a difficult game given those circumstances, which a lot of our athletes have not played in, so I’m excited to see how the kids will react and respond. I’m confident that we’re ready.”
Hobart will look as he has all season to seniors Talon Alexander, Rylan Hogan and Matt Fletcher to anchor the team in circumstances less familiar to their younger compatriots.
“We’ve got great senior leadership; we’ve only got three seniors, but all three have played a lot of football for us,” he said. “Those guys have done a great job of bringing along our youthful players.”
Hobart said Fletcher is “definitely our defensive leader” and will be crucial to stopping the Watersprings power run. Freshman quarterback Ty Koepp will spearhead the Kendrick offense.
“He’s a two-way guy,” Hobart said of Koepp. “Last game against Deary, I think he threw for 300 and ran for 100. Hopefully, the weather holds out so he can throw the ball a little bit.”
A win against Watersprings would put the Tigers into a semifinal against the Carey Panthers. Carey beat Garden Valley 46-28 in a quarterfinal game Friday.
Carey defeated Kendrick 80-36 in the state semifinal round two years ago, while the Tigers fell 39-16 to Lighthouse Christian at that stage last year. Kendrick last reached the title game in 2016, falling 30-20 to Salmon River of Riggins.
“Just trying to see if we can make it,” Hobart said. “You’ve got to get that first-round win to see if we can get into the semifinals again, then just try to see if we can get over that semifinal hump to get into the show.”
