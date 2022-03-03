Kendrick and Timberline find themselves on the same side of the bracket when the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys state basketball tournament begins today at Caldwell High School.
Kendrick (12-8), which is the No. 6 seed, rolled through the district tournament, winning its two games by double digits. Tigers coach Tim Silflow has been impressed with how his team has come together this season.
“They like to win,” Silflow said. “I call them gamers cause in the big tough moments they come through.”
This is the first time Kendrick has reached the state tournament since 2017, meaning that none of the players on the team have any state tournament experience.
But that doesn’t mean the Tigers won’t be prepared.
“They don’t seem really nervous, definitely excited,” Silflow said.
Ty Koepp and Jagger Hewett lead Kendrick in most statistical categories. Hewett was injured to start the season and Silflow called his return “a real spark.”
The Tigers play third-seeded Rockland (20-3) at 4 p.m. Pacific, a team Silflow said is solid, but he has confidence in his team.
“You go down there with the expectation to win games,” Silflow said.
Timberline (13-10) defeated the Clark Fork 65-61 on Saturday in Lake City to win the state play-in game. The 65 points was the most scored in a game this season for the Spartans, who are the No. 7 seed.
Coach Jason Hunter thinks the win against the Wampus Cats was a great warm-up for his team, as he thinks many of the teams in the tournament will use the same up-tempo style of play they faced. Timberline’s opponent at 6 p.m. today, second-seeded Carey (19-6), is no different.
“(Carey) has a ton of state experience, they like to press and run,” Hunter said.
The Spartans are not lacking experience in the state tournament, either, as they have made it the past two seasons. But Timberline is trying to do something it did not do in those experiences: win a game.
Hunter hopes the hot finish to the season will help propel his team to success, as the Spartans have won seven of their past eight games. Leading the way has been top scorer, junior Parker Brown.
The return of senior Jaron Christopherson has been a key part of that late-season push. Christopherson had knee surgery at the start of the season and has been building up strength along with playing time.
Jaron’s younger brother, sophomore Gavin Christopherson, is a player Hunter has been impressed with all season long.
“(Gavin) has improved tremendously for us,” Hunter said.
If each team wins, they will play each other at at 1 p.m. Friday. The two also could meet if they lose their first-round game at 6 p.m. the same day.
Class 1A Division II schedule
Today’s Games
First round
Caldwell High School
Game 1: No. 8 Cascade (14-9) vs. No. 1 Camas County (20-3), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Council (18-4) vs. No. 4 North Gem (17-5), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Kendrick (12-8) vs. No. 3 Rockland (20-3), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Timberline (13-10) vs. No. 2 Carey (19-6), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 11 a..m.
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 10: Loser 7 vs. Loser 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 16: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 8:30 a.m.