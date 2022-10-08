KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers needed just two quarters to defeat Liberty Bell, of Winthrop, Wash., on Friday in a nonleague game that was called early because of Mountain Lions’ parents’ concerns for player safety.
Quarterback Ty Koepp tossed four touchdown passes and Kendrick won 30-0 on a senior night homecoming day that ended with 1:34 left in the second quarter after a post-whistle scuffle on the Liberty Bell sideline.
In a game that was chippy from the first play, Kendrick’s Lane Clemenhagen sent Liberty Bell’s Remington Paz careening into his own bench on a big hit in front of the Mountain Lions’ reserves.
After the hit, Liberty Bell’s Connor Arndt leapt onto Clemenhagen and a brief scuffle ensued. Arndt was ejected from the game, joining a Liberty Bell assistant who’d been dismissed earlier.
Liberty Bell coach Jeff Lidey then decided to forfeit the game, citing concerns from team parents.
“We thought we were ready for Kendrick,” Lidey said. “I don’t think they’re dirty. They’re good, they’re coached up, they hit well. I don’t think my guys were ready for it.”
Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said the game had been “chippy from the first snap.”
“I felt like there were a couple late hits that were missed early in the game by them — it just started getting chippier and chippier,” Hobart said. “The refs, they did a good job, they threw flags (but) just every play was something.
“It kinda made our kids see red a little bit and really start to play some really physical football.”
Liberty Bell dropped to 5-2 and Kendrick improved to 6-0.
Scary moment
There was a scary moment at the end of the first quarter when Liberty Bell’s Lucien Paz appeared to be knocked unconscious on a clean hit by Clemenhagen along the Mountain Lions’ sideline.
Lucien Paz received a pass and ran up field before the hit to his body sent him out of bounds and into a small slope out of play.
Lucien Paz appeared to be unconscious for several seconds before declaring he was “OK.” He received medical attention on the sideline and then stayed and watched the rest of the game with his team.
“He should’ve stepped out but he’s a dawg, he wants to play football,” Lidey said. “Sometimes they need to know what their limits are.”
Koepp lets it rip
Koepp threw four first-half touchdown passes, including three in the first quarter.
Two of them went to his favorite target, receiver Jagger Hewett, who caught scoring grabs of 25 and 44 yards. Koepp finished with 172 yards passing.
The pair’s longest connection came on a raindrop pass from Koepp to a streaking Hewett, who had to fully extend to snatch it and score late in the first quarter for a 22-0 advantage.
“Ty throws a great ball and probably an even better catch by Jagger,” Hobart said. “He really had to extend, kind of a finger-tip catch, reals it in, breaks a tackle. Just great play all around.”
A Kendrick onside kick and recovery set up that touchdown drive.
Honoring the seniors
The game served as a senior night for Kendrick’s four seniors, although it won’t be their final game in front of their home crowd. The Tigers added another home game next week against Tekoa-Rosalia.
Hewett and linemen Tristan Jones, Tommy Stamper and Jack Silflow were honored before the game.
Hobart said the quartet was instrumental in getting over the “semifinal curse” in last season’s run to the Idaho Class 1A Division II state championship.
“Those seniors kinda broke us over the mold for those three straight years we lost in the state semifinals,” Hobart said. “They kind of put Kendrick on the map and got us to where we are today.”
Kendrick 22 8—30
Liberty Bell 0 0—0
First Quarter
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 5 pass from Ty Koepp (pass failed), 8:28.