KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers needed just two quarters to defeat Liberty Bell, of Winthrop, Wash., on Friday in a nonleague game that was called early because of Mountain Lions’ parents’ concerns for player safety.

Quarterback Ty Koepp tossed four touchdown passes and Kendrick won 30-0 on a senior night homecoming day that ended with 1:34 left in the second quarter after a post-whistle scuffle on the Liberty Bell sideline.

