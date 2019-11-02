It was the final round of play in a long opening day of Idaho 1A Division II state volleyball competition at Booth Hall at Lewiston High School on Friday, and a boisterous crowd of spectators filled the gym with cheers, chants and stomps as Kendrick and Salmon River each were embroiled in hotly contested loser-out matches on adjacent courts.
Rockland had five set points to force a deciding fifth game against Kendrick, only for the Tigers to claw their way back and close out the match in four, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24. Minutes later, Salmon River of Riggins completed a rally from a game down for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 victory against Tri-Valley of Cambridge.
The two area teams will meet today at 9 a.m. Both remain in title contention in the double-elimination event.
Tigers rally in sets, bracket
Kendrick (19-2) dropped its opening match of the tournament by being swept by Watersprings of Idaho Falls. The Tigers had a slow start in the first game before raising their level of play through much of the second and third sets, only for the Warriors to pull away each time in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 win.
Next for Kendrick came a seesaw 25-22, 29-27, 18-25, 19-25, 17-15 loser-out battle against the Castleford Wolves. After taking the first game, the Tigers trailed 24-17 in the second, but turned impenetrable on defense and found their way back just as they would later do in a similar position against Rockland. Having saved seven consecutive set points and eight in total, Kendrick claimed the second courtesy of a finishing smash from 5-foot-9 middle hitter Eliza Olson.
But Castleford was not easily discouraged, and the Wolves found the finishing touch in the third and fourth games they had lacked in the second. Kendrick reasserted itself early in the fifth to lead 11-5, but Castleford regrouped in a timeout and once again turned the tide, winning eight of the next nine points to come within two of victory at 13-12.
Olson had a clutch kill just inside the corner to break the Castleford momentum and tie things up at 13-13, and the Tigers came through a series of tense rallies to claim the eventual victory on their third match point.
“I was like, ‘just swing as hard as you can,’” Olson said of her inner dialogue during the crucial kill. “‘Just swing, and it’ll be fine.’”
It was Megan Brocke who delivered the winning blow against Rockland to send Kendrick to the second day, slamming a kill attempt that skipped off an opposing defender’s arms and shot back into the stands.
“I was thinking, ‘Hit as hard as you can,’” Brocke said, echoing Olson. “‘You have nothing to lose.’”
Savages salvage season
Having gone undefeated through the regular season and winning a district title, Salmon River had a winning start to the tournament in a decisive 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 showing against Castleford.
The Savages then suffered their first defeat of the year, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19, to Watersprings. They pulled even with the Warriors as late as 22-22 in the first, 15-15 in the second and 10-10 in the third, but Watersprings finished stronger each time.
Salmon River’s momentum continued to fade early on against Tri-Valley as the Savages gave up a 15-9 lead to lose the first. But they found their winning ways again, courtesy of a reinvigorated offense led by Emily Diaz and Lotus Harper.
“I thought we came out really flat,” said Salmon River coach Paula Tucker, whose team was runner-up at last year’s 1A DII tournament. “It took so much energy in the Watersprings game that we struggled early on, and I was really proud of the girls for keeping positive and getting back in the game, because they easily could have given up after that first set.”
Harper, who struck a clean kill on Salmon River’s final match point against Tri-Valley, said it was “like the best feeling ever” to be through to the second day of State.
After the Kendrick-Salmon River match, Watersprings will face Lighthouse Christian at 11 a.m. in the last meeting of teams still unbeaten on the tournament thus far. The loser of that match will play the winner of the Kendrick-Salmon River match for a spot in the final.
CLASSROOM EXCELLENCE — Kendrick was recognized on-court prior to the Rockland match as having won the 1A state academic championship for highest cumulative team GPA.