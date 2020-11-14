Kendrick’s semifinal game vs. Carey postponed to Monday

The Class 1A Division II state football semifinal playoff game between Kendrick and Carey, which was scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. today at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome, was postponed Friday to 7 p.m. Monday at the same site because the Panthers could not make the trip to the north thanks to weather conditions.
According to a post on Tigers coach Zane Hobart’s Facebook page, the Carey team bus got stuck outside of Payette, about five hours from the Kibbie Dome, early in the afternoon. Carey High School is located eight hours from the University of Idaho.
The main road, U.S. Highway 95, was closed from mile marker 223 to mile marker 272 at around 9 a.m. Pacific on Friday because of extreme winds, drifting snow and no visibility, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. The stretch of road later was reopened, but came with a warning to use extreme caution in the area.
Also, there was packed snow on Highway 95 from Payette all the way to Weiser, which was going to hamper Carey’s progress to get to Moscow.
Hobart wasn’t sure the game was going to be played in more friendlier confines earlier in the day, thinking it was going to be played at a neutral site.
But it will create a little bit of havoc with having to move the game to two days later.
“It definitely throws a wrench in there,” Hobart said. “All of the emotions going into the game, and the kids are ready to go. You’re told you’re playing one day all week long, and you’re preparing for that game at that time, get your right frame of mind for that, and then all of a sudden it’s different. It’s tough on kids, but they’re in the same boat we are and we just got to do whatever we can.”
Hobart said he will have his players go through a walk-through and participate in final preparations.
“We are definitely going to try to do something,” Hobart said. “It’s just going to totally depend on when the game is and where the game is to do something. Maybe Sunday evening. I just got to wait to see when the game is going to be play to make a plan of action.”
