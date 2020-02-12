LAPWAI — The Kendrick High School girls’ basketball team punched its ticket to the state tournament Tuesday, as the Tigers downed Nezperce 45-37 in a grind-it-out Class 1A Division II district final matchup.
The Tigers were led by the 10 points from Mya Brown, while Lauren Morgan made the best of her off-shooting night by providing 4-of-6 free throws, five steals, five rebounds and three assists.
With the win, the Tigers earn the right to play in the state tournament at 2 p.m. Pacific on Feb. 20 at Nampa High School.
“We were ready for it,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We knew Nezperce would bring pressure and they did, it threw us off, we were rattled all night.
“But we weathered the storm and now we are focused.”
NEZPERCE
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 2-2 2, Jillian Lux 0 1-4 1, Hannah Duuck 2 2-2 6, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 7 4-7 20, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 2 0-1 4, Katharine Duuck 0 2-2 2, Maizy Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Bri Branson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-18 37.
KENDRICK
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 2 6-13 10, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 1-3 3, Jaiden Anderson 3 1-1 7, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 1-2 1, Lauren Morgan 0 4-6 4, Erin Morgan 4 5-10 13, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 18-35 45.
Nezperce 8 8 8 13––37
Kendrick 6 19 3 17––45
3-point goals — Brown, Brocke 2, Cronce 2.
Logos 38, St. John Bosco 26
LAPWAI — Logos moved on in the 1A Division II district bracket, as Kristin Wambeke led the Knights past St. John Bosco with 13 points, going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
“We played a consistent game and everyone contributed,” Logos coach Patrick Lopez said. “We got Kristin going and she took advantage of fouls, got into a rhythm.”
Logos will play Nezperce at Lapwai at 7 p.m. today and, should the Knights win, will earn a berth in the play-in game against Salmon River on Saturday at Grangeville.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Dani Sonnen 0 1-3 1, Lexi Currier 1 3-4 5, Jade Prigge 6 0-2 12, Jessie Sonnen 2 0-0 5, Makayla Rose 1 0-1 3. Totals 10 4-10 26.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 3 1-2 7, Lucia Wilson 1 0-0 2, Emelia Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 3 6-6 13, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-4 2, Kayte Casebolt 0 2-2 2, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 0 2-2 2, Ammera Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 11-16 38.
St. John Bosco 7 4 7 8––26
Logos 8 9 7 14––38
3-point goals — Rose, J. Sonnen, Wambeke.
West Valley 62, Clarkston 52
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bantams got off to a hot first-quarter start but cooled off during the course of a Great Northern League matchup with West Valley, giving up 18 turnovers in the loss.
Despite 17 points from Ashlyn Wallace and six points and eight rebounds from AJ Sobotta for the Bantams, the collective efforts of the Eagles were too much to overcome.
“We had a strong start but West Valley’s depth in scorers hurt us, and we hurt ourselves with the turnovers,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said.
CLARKSTON (14-6, 7-5)
Ashlyn Wallace 6 3-5 17, Mickala Jackson 2 0-0 4, Erika Pickett 2 2-2 6, AJ Sobotta 2 0-0 6, Lauren Johnson 3 2-2 9, Jalena Henry 0 0-0 0, Samantha Chatfield 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 7-9 52.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (17-3, 10-2)
Hailey Marlow 2 5-8 10, Nevaeh Sherwood 6 2-2 16, Jillian Taylor 4 1-2 10, Alyssa Amann 3 3-4 9, Abbie Sicila 0 0-0 0, Aliyah Henry 3 0-0 9, Sydney Finke 0 0-0 0, Madi Carr 3 2-4 8. Totals 14 13-20 62 .
Clarkston 16 9 9 18––52
West Valley 14 15 13 20––62
3-point goals — Wallace 2, Sobotta 2, Johnson, Henry 3, Sherwood 2, Taylor, Marlow.
JV — West Valley def. Clarkston
Salmon River 40, Council 28
MEADOWS VALLEY, Idaho — The Savages are one step closer to making the state tournament after taking down the Lumberjacks in a Class 1A Division II District III loser-out game at New Meadows High School.
Salmon River now will play in one final loser-out game Saturday against either Nezperce or Logos at Grangeville.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLewiston 45, Lake City 43
Joel Mullikin provided a huge lift for Lewiston in the third period, scoring eight of his 16 points during that frame, as the Bengals were able to rally and closed out 5A Inland Empire League rival Lake City at Booth Hall.
After a pair of missed free throws from Lewiston, Zach Johnson of Lake City couldn’t connect on a look that would have sent the game to overtime, and the Bengals left Booth Hall with a much-needed victory.
“We expended a lot of energy on the defensive end tonight,” said Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich. “But we grinded it out and they found ways to do just enough.”
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (13-7, 2-4)
Ben Janke 0 0-0 0, Chris Irvin 2 1-2 5, Jack Kiesbuy 4 1-2 9, Nate Spellman 2 0-0 4, Zach Johnson 3 1-2 8, Seth Hanson 4 1-2 10, Kolton Mitchell 2 2-2 7, Brayden Sundstrons 0 0-2 0, Barick Meredith 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-12 43.
LEWISTON (12-5, 3-2)
Chanse Eke 1 0-0 3, Jace McKarcher 1 0-0 3, Kash Lang 2 0-2 4, James White 1 0-0 3, Joel Mullikin 6 3-3 16, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-1 4, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 2, George Forsmann 4 2-4 10. Totals 18 5-10 45.
Lake City 11 11 11 10––43
Lewiston 9 9 16 11––45
3-point goals — Johnson, Hanson, Mitchell, Eke, McKarcher, White, Mullkin.
JV — Lewiston 50, Lake City 48
Clarkston 65, West Valley 57
SPOKANE VALLEY — Alex Italia hit four consecutive 3-pointers in an 18-7 first-quarter run for the Bantams as they clinched the GNL title with a win against the Eagles.
Tru Allen accumulated 14 points, eight rebounds and dished out four assists, and Gus Hagestad scored 16 points.
“We had a really good first quarter, shooting 75 percent from the floor,” said Clarkston coach Justin Jones. “We are starting to play our best basketball of the season, so we need to make sure we continue to treat every win and every game like it matters.”
CLARKSTON (16-5, 12-1)
Christian Robbins 2 0-0 4, Tru Allen 3 8-16 14, Alex Italia 4 0-0 12, Trey Dreadfulwater 1 4-4 7, Kaeden Frazier 5 1-2 11, Gus Hagestad 7 2-4 16, Wyatt Chatfield 0 1-2 1, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-28 65.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (9-12, 5-8)
Blaine Vasicek 4 4-4 14, Treden Dans-Reed 2 1-4 5, Jace Peterson 4 2-2 13, David Dyfort 1 0-0 3, Jayce Pakootas 5 2-4 14, Mikhail Sweet 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 9-14 57.
Clarkston 18 15 18 19––65
West Valley 7 19 19 12––57
3-point goals — Italia 4, Dreadfulwater, Vasicek 2, Peterson 3, Pakootas 2, Dyfort, Sweet 2.
Pullman 66, Cheney 61
CHENEY — Ethan Kramer racked up 22 points and Brayden Roberts added 17 for Pullman, which used a 16-7 second-quarter run and edged out Great Northern League rival Cheney.
The Hounds (11-9, 7-5) trailed 18-15 through the opening quarter, but held the Blackhawks (3-17, 2-10) to single digits in the second to take a 31-25 halftime lead. They held onto that edge through a tight second half.
PULLMAN (11-9, 7-5)
Dane Bednar 4 1-3 9, Brady Wells 0 1-2 1, Evan Strong 3 1-2 7, Brayden Roberts 5 7-10 17, Ethan Kramer 7 6-8 22, Steven Burkett 1 2-2 5, Peyton Rogers 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 2 0-2 4, Riley Pettit 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 17-27 66.
CHENEY (3-17, 2-10)
DQuinsie Goodloe 4 4-19 14, Peyton McPherson 5 0-0 11, Luke Hemenway 3 2-2 9, Alex Long 1 1-2 3, Koby Holt 1 0-0 2, Josh Whiteley 3 2-2 10, Trinidad Richardson 3 2-2 10, Tavin West 0 0-0 0, Henry Browne 0 0-0 0, Dawson Heuett 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 13-19 61.
Pullman 15 16 13 22—66
Cheney 18 7 12 24—61
3-point goals — Kramer 2, Burkett, Goodloe 2, Whiteley 2, Richardson 2, McPherson, Hemenway.
Grangeville 54, Orofino 23
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs were 11-of-17 from the field in the second quarter, outscoring the visiting Maniacs 25-10 in those eight minutes, and sailed to a Central Idaho League victory.
“Guys were shooting well,” Grangeville coach Larson Anderson said. “We got off to a fast start. From there, we kind of put it in cruise mode.
“It was also kind of nice to get some of those seniors in who play on JV in on Senior Night.”
Aiden Anderson had eight of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter for the Bulldogs (8-9, 2-2). Kyle Frei only had two points but added nine rebounds and five steals.
Orofino was paced by five points apiece from Slade Sneddon and Joel Scott.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 2 0-2 5, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 3, Joe Sparano 1 0-0 2, Trevor Dennison 1 0-0 3, Jarom Scott 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 1 3-4 5, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 1 1-2 3, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-8 23.
GRANGEVILLE (8-9, 2-2)
Miles Lefebvre 0 0-0 0, Tescher Harris 2 0-0 6, Blake Schoo 3 0-2 6, Aiden Anderson 7 0-0 17, Kyle Frei 1 0-0 2, Tori Ebert 3 1-2 8, Caleb Frei 2 0-0 4, Dane Lindsley 2 0-1 4, Jared Lindsley 0 1-2 1, Ethan Pollan 1 0-0 2, Quinn Hall 1 2-2 4, Jesus Perez 0 0-0 0, Nate Reuter 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-9 54.
Orofino 6 10 2 5—23
Grangeville 15 25 6 8—54
3-point goals — Anderson 3, Harris 2, Ebert, Sneddon, Barajas, Dennison.
JV — Grangeville def. Orofino.
Kamiah 57, Clearwater Valley 55
KOOSKIA — Kamiah had just enough left in the tank to prevail over Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I contest, with Jace Sams recording 16 points and Titus Oatman adding 11, including three 3-pointers in the first half of action.
“We have been a resilent team all year,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We have had injuries and sicknesses and our legs were not under us tonight, but we are filling that void and showing a lot of toughness.”
Kamiah will open up district tournament play against Troy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the LCSC Activity Center.
KAMIAH (13-7, 6-6)
Titus Oatman 4 0-0 11, Sam Brisbois 1 1-3 3, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 5-9 11, Jace Sams 7 2-5 16, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 4 2-3 10, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 3 0-2 6. Totals 22 10-22 57.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-13, 0-12)
Tate Pfefferkorn 1 0-1 2, Tyler Pressley 6 3-4 15, Connor Jackson 5 1-2 11, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 6 4-5 17, Nakiyah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 4 1-2 10. Totals 22 9-14 55.
Kamiah 14 18 13 12—57
Clearwater Valley 19 14 11 11—55
3-point goals — Oatman 3, Francis, Tyce Pfefferkorn.
JV — Kamiah 25, CV 13
Timberline 57, Highland 46
CRAIGMONT — Defense has been something Spartans coach Jason Hunter has emphasized of late, and that was on full display as Timberline came up with 20 steals in a Whitepine League Division II victory against the host Huskies.
“We’ve really been working on our defense,” Hunter said. “We turned up the pressure on Highland. We gave up more points than we wanted to, but that’s a work in progress.”
Cameron Summerfield paced the Spartans with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Rylan Larson added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Chase Hunter chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.
“We got really balanced contributions from our team,” Hunter said. “Overall, we’re playing well as a team.”
Conor Morris paced Highland with 16 points.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (11-3, 10-0)
Rylan Larson 5 2-2 12, Carson Sellers 2 0-0 4, Parker Brown 1 2-2 5, Micah Nelson 2 0-1 4, Chase Hunter 3 0-0 8, Devon Wentland 1 0-0 2, Cameron Summerfield 7 3-7 17, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 7-12 57.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Dalton Davis 1 2-2 4, Lane Wassmuth 2 2-2 6, Logan Sheppard 3 3-3 9, Conor Morris 8 0-3 16, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 3 0-0 8, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, David Boswell 1 1-1 3. Totals 18 8-11 46.
Timberline 8 18 20 11—57
Highland 10 4 17 15—46
3-point goals — Brown, C. Hunter 2, L. Hunter, Hambly 2.
WRESTLINGLake City 45, Lewiston 40
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals were able to register pinfall victories in five classes but it wasn’t enough against the Timberwolves in a 5A Inland Empire League road match.
Tristan Bremer (113 pounds), Gage Fiamengo (126), Landon Bennett (132), Noah Jones (138) and Damon Shaw (170) all earned wins by fall for Lewiston. Kolton Lagager (106), Landon Bennett (132) and Rockwell Jones (145) also recorded victories for the Bengals.
LAKE CITY 45, LEWISTON 40
98 — Zach MacDonald, Lake City, p. Zander Johnson 3:33. 106 — Kolton Langager, Lewiston, won by fofeit; 113 — Tristan Bremer, Lewiston, p. Koda Cullum, 1:30; 120 — Caden Hess, Lake City, p. Owen Hemphill, 3:14. 126 — Gage Fiamengo, Lewiston, p. Nate Garner, 1:59; 132 — Landon Bennett, Lewiston, won by forfeit. 138 — Noah Jones, Lewiston, p. Ayden Johnson, 1:16. 145 — Rockwell Jones, Lewiston, maj. dec. Chase Richardson 16-4. 152 — Gavin Tuttle, Lake City, dec. Logan Hunt, 18-11. 160 — Porter Howard, Lake City, p. Brenden Thill, 0:20; 170 — Damon Shaw, Lewiston, p. Seth Nutting 1:40. 182 — Matthew Whitcomb, Lake City, p. Reuben Thill 3:24. 195 — Mahlon Clark, Lake City, won by forfeit. 220 — Connor Dremann, Lake City, won by forfeit. 285 — Owen Hughes, Lake City, p. Jovain Nunez 0:34.
Potlatch 42, St. Maries 21
Potlatch was able to get a quality win against St. Maries on Tuesday night, with the highlight of the night coming from the 132-pound weight class, where the Loggers’ Jim Clark prevailed over Sam Martin of St. Maries by fall.
“That was a good win for us, he needed that,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “We still have work to do but it was a good showing for us with talented wrestlers facing talented wrestlers. Districts will be here in Potlatch, and we are trying to send as many kids as we can.”
POTLATCH 42, ST. MARIES 21
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Dylan Sotin, St. Maries, received forfeit. 120 — Ethan Koler, St Maries, dec. Avery Palmer, 10-5. 126 — Taylor McPherson, St. Maries, received forfeit. 132 — Jim Clark, Potlatch, p. Sam Martin. 138 — Levi Prader, Potlatch, received forfeit. 145 — Tyson Tucker, Potlatch, dec. Dani Toldeo, 8-4. 152 — Gabe Prader, Potlatch, dec. Trystan Lockridge, 6-4. 160 — Izack McNeal, Potlatch, received forfeit. 170 — Kenon Brown, Potlatch, p. Sean Anderson. 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Kyle Sibert, St. Maries, received forfeit. 220 — Landon Warren, St. Maries, received forfeit. 285 — Kelton Saad, Potlatch, p. Delbert Landson.
HONORSKendrick, Logos net academic awards
Two area high school basketball teams won academic state championships, the Idaho High School Activities Association announced.
Those were the Kendrick girls’ basketball team, which had a 3.909 GPA to top all teams in the 1A Division II class, and Logos’ boys’ basketball team, which had a 3.842 GPA to also lead 1A-DII schools.