KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kendrick High girls’ basketball team is here in Florida for business and pleasure — and it handily took care of its first piece of business Monday.
Kendrick swiped 22 steals to ignite its transition game on its way to a 48-25 victory over Covenant Christian of Texas during the first day of the KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament.
The Tigers took charge with a 15-0 blitz in the second quarter. Their meddlesome defense was led by Harley Heimgartner, who tallied nine steals to go along with nine points.
Kendrick (8-1) also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Erin Morgan while Hannah Tweit added seven points.
The Tigers arrived in Florida on Sunday and practiced in the evening. Coach Ron Ireland wasn’t sure how they would adjust to the travel and three-hour time change, but “the girls adapted well,” he said. “They came down here and went to work.”
Well, they are also having fun. The team went to Disney World’s Epcot park, and is planning a trip to the Animal Kingdom Theme Park today, as well as attending an evening NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.
Oh, and the Tigers will also play a game today at 5:30 a.m. PST against Bishop Eustace of Pennsauken, N.J.
KENDRICK (8-1)
Harley Heimgartner 2 5-6 9, Drew Stacy 0 0-0 0, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 2 2-2 7, Morgan Silflow 4 0-0 9, Erin Morgan 9 0-0 18, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 5, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Cowley 0 0-0 0, Scarlit Flint 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-8 48.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN
Player totals not available. Totals 8 5-9 25.
Kendrick 17 15 16 0—48
Covenant Christian 8 0 11 6—25
3-point goals — Tweit, Silflow, Taylor.
Masks required at Avista Holiday Tournament
Organizers of this week’s Avista Holiday Tournament are reminding spectators that masks will be required for those attending games at the LCSC Activity Center.
The three-day tournament starts today with eight games planned, starting at 9 a.m.