SITKA, Alaska — The Kendrick girls’ basketball team started strong and withstood a late rally from tournament host Sitka to complete an unbeaten run to the title at the Coastal Holiday Shootout, winning 49-46 on Saturday.
The Tigers (7-2) led 27-15 at halftime, but saw their lead shrink to three by the final quarter.
“We started missing a few shots here and there,” said Kendrick coach Ron Ireland, whose team went 3-0 for the weekend. “We got a little fumbly ... It was amazing how many of our shots went inside the rim and came out.
“It was good to hold on. Really good experience for the girls to play at this level and hold off a team like that.”
Mya Brown scored a game-high 18 points and provided six assists to conclude what Ireland called an “incredible tournament” on her part, while teammates Lauren (11) and Erin Morgan (10) joined her in adding double-digit point figures.
KENDRICK (7-2)
Mya Brown 5 8-10 18 Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 4 1-2 11, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 11-14 49.
SITKA
Tawny Smith 2 6-8 10, Tiffany Elefante 3 2-2 8, Makenna Smith 2 0-0 4, Chloe Morrison 3 4-6 10, Rean Famini 0 0-0 0, Ava Brady 0 2-2 2, Jocelyn Brady 5 2-2 12. Totals 15 16-20 46.
Kendrick 15 12 12 10—49
Sitka 8 7 13 18—46
3-point goals — L. Morgan 2.
Grangeville 55, Payette 24
NYSSA, Ore. — Grangeville led 18-2 through the first quarter and never looked back as the Bulldogs wrapped up an undefeated title run in the Nyssa Tournament with a rout of Payette.
Bailey Vanderwall converted four field goals and went 6-for-6 at the free throw line to lead Grangeville (9-2) in scoring with 15 points. Camden Barger added 10, Megan Bashaw scored eight and had a team-leading five steals, and Vanderwall, Barger and Hayden Hill each had five assists to contribute to the team total of 20.
The Bulldogs went 3-0 for the event, defeating Nyssa and Liberty Charter on Friday prior to Saturday’s clincher against Payette.
“I thought they did really great,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said of her team. “It was a great bonding experience for the team. ... They all played great and they all had a good time, so I was happy with the outcome.”
GRANGEVILLE
Camden Barger 4 0-0 10, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 0 2-3 2, Macy Smith 3 1-2 8, Megan Bashaw 1 3-4 5, Zoe Lutz 2 0-3 4, Iseyda LaCombe 2 1-3 6, Bailey Vanderwall 4 6-6 15, Colby Canaday 2 1-2 5, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-23 55.
PAYETTE
Parson 1 0-0 2, LeBow 1 0-1 3, Spelman 1 0-0 2, Granades 1 0-0 2, Collingwood 4 3-4 11, Menchaca 1 0-0 2, Whinery 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-5 24.
Grangeville 18 18 15 4—55
Payette 2 6 4 12—24
3-point goals — Barger 2, Smith, Lacombe, Vanderwall, LeBow.
Hermiston 77, Lewiston 51
Tai Bausch scored 25 points but that wasn’t enough to prevent Lewiston from falling to nonleague Hermiston. The Bengals are now 1-7.
HERMISTON
Heideman 6 0-0 18, Young 2 1-2 6, Ray 5 8-11 18, Feigmun 2 0-0 4, Seabert 1 0-2 2, Kessell 1 4-6 6, Hernandez 4 2-5 10, Romero 3 2-2 8, Young 2 1-6 5. Totals 24 20-34 77.
LEWISTON (1-7)
Emily Collins 1 2-2 4, Kendall Teichmer 0 0-1 0, Amelia Foss 2 0-0 4, Tai Bausch 7 9-14 25, Jordyn Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Sammi Grant 1 0-0 2, Anika Grogan 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 1 4-4 6, Caitlin Richardson 3 2-7 8. Totals 16 17-28 51.
Hermiston 16 20 29 22—77
Lewiston 10 17 14 10—51
3-point goals — Bausch 2, Heideman 6, Young.
Colton 62, Genesee 52
COLTON — Rylee Vining converted six 3-point goals and scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats, who recovered from a slight early deficit to defeat visiting nonleague foe Genesee.
Teammate Taylor Thomas had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Josie Schultheis scored 10 while making eight rebounds of her own for Colton (4-3). Lucie Ranisate led Genesee with 21 points.
“We just started getting some stops on defense and moving the ball a little bit better,” Colton coach Clark Vining said of his team’s improvement after the opening quarter.
GENESEE
Lucie Ranisate 10 1-7 21, Molly Hanson 2 0-0 4, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 1 0-0 2, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 2 2-4 6, Isabelle Monk 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stout 1 3-4 5, Claira Osborne 6 0-0 14, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-15 52.
COLTON (4-3)
Rylee Vining 8 0-0 22, Josie Schultheis 4 2-2 10, Taylor Thomas 7 3-6 18, Maggie Meyer 3 0-1 8, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-9 62.
Genesee 15 8 17 12—52
Colton 11 18 19 14—62
3-point goals — Osborne 2, Vining 6, Meyer 2, Schultheis 2, Thomas.
Clearwater Valley 51, Potlatch 41
KOOSKIA — Kaitlyn Mangun had a matching 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to victory against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch.
Potlatch (4-7, 2-4) held a 9-7 lead through the opening quarter before CV (3-5, 2-3) raised its game to pull ahead 21-15 by halftime and stretch the lead another four points in the second half.
Shada Edwards shot 11-for-12 from the line for the Rams en route to compiling 16 points, and Ashton Mangun provided eight points and 14 rebounds. For the Loggers, Kennedy Thompson scored a team-high 15.
POTLATCH (4-7, 2-4)
Danaira Carpenter 1 3-5 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-2 0, Kyndal Cessnun 2 0-0 5, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Hamburg 3 2-2 10, Kennedy Thompson 4 5-7 15, Adriana Arciga 0 0-3 0, Charlee Beckner 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 0 1-2 1, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 1 0-1 2. Totals 12 11-22 41.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-5, 2-3)
Ashton Mangun 3 2-4 8, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 6 5-8 17, Shada Edwards 2 11-12 16, Martha Smith 2 1-1 5, Kadance Schilling 0 0-0 0, Alicia Reuben 1 2-6 4, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 22-33 51.
Potlatch 9 6 14 12—41
Clearwater Valley 7 14 13 17—51
3-point goals — Thompson 2, Hamburg 2, Cessnun, D. Carpenter, Edwards.
BOYSLewiston 55, Hermiston 42
The Bengals rallied from an early hole and posted a big third quarter to best visiting Hermiston in nonleague play.
Lewiston (4-1) trailed 15-6 through the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime. Braydon Forsman bolstered the Bengal offense in the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, and it “just became super contagious,” according to coach Jayson Ulrich, as teammates Aiden Hottinger and Kash Lang hit 3s of their own. Lewiston outscored Hermiston 22-5 in that frame to take a comfortable lead which it maintained through the fourth.
“We switched to a zone defense (after the first quarter),” Ulrich said. “They didn’t have an answer to it. The kids played extremely hard; it slowed them down and got them out of rhythm.”
HERMISTON
J. Rudolph 2 4-5 10, T. Pitney 2 0-0 4, AJ Rames-Barron 1 0-2 2, Rangel 4 0-0 8, Mudrigal 4 1-1 12, Mereno 1 0-0 2, Jayden Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jaime Ramirez 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 7-10 42.
LEWISTON (4-1)
Chanse Eke 2 0-0 4, Jace McKarcher 3 6-6 14, Kash Lang 2 0-0 5, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 2 2-2 6, Aiden Hottinger 2 0-0 6, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-2 4, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 6, George Forsmann 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 8-10 55.
Hermiston 15 7 5 15—42
Lewiston 6 11 22 16—55
3-point goals — Rudolph 2, Mudrigal 3, McKarcher 2, Hottinger 2, Forsman 2, Lang.
Potlatch 62, CV 35
KOOSKIA — Potlatch’s Brayden Hadaller had 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and only one turnover as the Loggers rolled past Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley to remain perfect in league at 4-0.
The Loggers, who are 6-1 overall, hit more than 50 percent of their shots from the floor.
POTLATCH (6-1, 4-0)
Brayden Hadaller 5 3-4 13, Connor Akins 8 1-2 18, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 2-2 12, Ty Svancara 4 0-0 8, Justin Nicholson 1 0-0 3, Jerrod Nicholson 2 0-0 4, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 2 0-2 4, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-10 62.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Tyler Pressley 6 0-0 12, Connor Jackson 3 0-4 7, Laban Francis 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 4 5-8 16. Totals 13 5-13 35.
Potlatch 10 19 22 11—62
Clearwater Valley 6 6 11 12—35
3-point goals — Ju. Nicholson, Akins, Jackson, Ty. Pfefferkorn 3.
Sitka 42, Kendrick 19
SITKA, Alaska — With a slew of players above 6-feet tall, all of them capable of running the floor, Sitka used its length to clamp down on Kendrick, which lost to the host of the Coastal Holiday Shootout to finish 1-2 at the tournament.
“Our defense did a very good job in the second, third and fourth quarters, but we could not score against them,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said.
In a late-reported game from a day earlier, Kendrick beat Bethel High (Alaska) 42-29 behind Alex Sneve’s 27 points and six steals. Kolby Anderson added nine rebounds and the Tigers had two players make the all-tournament team: Sneve (all-tournament offense) and Chase Burke (all-tournament defense).
Against Sitka, Sneve led the Tigers with nine points while Rylan Hogan had eight rebounds.
KENDRICK (4-6)
Alex Sneve 3 3-7 9, Chase Burke 0 2-2 2, Jagger Hewett 1 1-2 4, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tavien Goldsberry 1 0-2 3, Gunnar Bruce 0 1-2 1, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 7-17 19.
SITKA (2-1)
Makai Saline 1 0-0 2, Eman Barrigan 0 0-0 0, Mason Eubanks 3 0-0 6, Ryan Bartlett 0 0-0 0, Jemar Diga 1 0-0 2, Shane Webb 2 1-1 5, Jay Roy 2 0-0 5, Joe Harris 0 0-0 0, Issa AlBawwab 0 0-0 0, Gavin Flores 3 0-0 7, Clay Pearson 4 3-4 11, Liam Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 4-5 42.
Kendrick 2 6 4 7—19
Sitka 19 8 7 8—42
3-point goals — Hewett, Goldsberry, Roy, Flores.
Genesee 63, Colton 33
COLTON — Genesee’s Sam Spence had a game-high 16 points in his second game back from injury and the Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak with a rout of nonleague foe Colton.
Dawson Durham had 11 points and nine rebounds and Carson Schwartz knocked in 11 points for Genesee (2-5).
“We’re finally finding some continuity,” Bulldogs coach Travis Grieser said. “We’re passing the ball a lot better.”
Genesee had an advantage in height, and forced Colton (1-4) to settle for long shots. The Wildcats, who shot 21 percent from the floor, were led by Kian Ankerson’s 13 points.
GENESEE (2-5)
Owen Crowley 3 0-0 6 , Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 4 0-0 9, Dawson Durham 5 1-1 11, Jackson Zenner 0 0-2 0, Truman Renton 1 0-0 2, Jared Ketcheson 1 0-0 2, Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2, Carson Schwartz 5 0-0 11, Jacob Odenborg 2 0-0 4, Colton Pope 0 0-0 0, Sam Spence 6 2-2 16. Totals 28 3-5 63.
COLTON (1-4)
Kian Ankerson 5 1-2 13, Chris Wolf 2 2-2 7, Jackson Meyer 1 2-2 5, Raphael Arnold 1 0-0 2, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-1 3, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 5-7 33.
Genesee 15 23 10 15—63
Colton 7 8 9 9—33
3-point goals — Schwartz, Spence 2, Wareham, Ankerson 2, C. Wolf, Meyer, Moehrle, G. Wolf.
WRESTLINGPotlatch’s Brown, Lewiston’s Bremer take second at Tri-State
COEUR D’ALENE — Potlatch’s Kenon Brown and Lewiston’s Tristan Bremer finished second at 170 and 106 pounds respectively to wrap up the Tri-State Tournament at North Idaho College. Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman finished fourth at 98 pounds.
Brown fell 7-5 to Colton Boettcher of Lakeland, despite having trailed 5-0 early in the title match. Brown nearly tied the contest at the final horn with a takedown, but because the Hawks’ wrestler was able to grab one of Brown’s feet, the ref ruled that Brown didn’t have full control, and therefore didn’t earn any points.
“I probably should have argued it and I didn’t,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “In that situation, it was pretty controversial ... and I don’t know if me arguing it would have changed it, but I should have and I’ve gotta live with that.
“I’m not very happy with myself, but nonetheless, (Brown) wrestled an outstanding tournament. He’s the first finalist from our high school at this tournament.”
Brown went 3-1, pinning every opponent he beat, including Darrington’s Lucas Reuwsaat 35 seconds into the semifinals.
Bremer fell 9-2 in the 106-pound final to Oscar Alvarez of Granger. To reach the title match, Bremer beat Roddy Romero of Post Falls, 7-5, in the semifinals. Bremer went 3-1.
“The biggest thing is he had to beat his district rival (to reach the title match),” Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson said. “At this tournament, we had a game plan for him and he stuck to the plan and won to get into the finals.
“Tristan really pushed it hard this weekend and the hard work he’s put in this year is really starting to show.”
Moscow’s Zimmerman fell in the third-place match to go 2-2. She may have been the first girl to place at Tri-State, Bears coach Pat Amos said he was told.
“She wrestled tough,” Amos said. “Tri-State’s pretty tough.
“She’s just a freshman and she’s going to keep getting better because she’s got a great work ethic and attitude.”
Lewiston individuals — Tristan Bremer (2nd, 106 pounds, 3-1); Damon Shaw (6th, 170, 3-3); Reuben Thill (6th, 182, 4-3).
Potlatch individuals — Kenon Brown (2nd, 170, 3-1); Gabe Prather, (NA, 170, 3-2).
Moscow individual — Skyla Zimmerman (4th, 98, 2-2).
Pullman individuals— Gabe Smith (8th, 126, 4-3), Zach Dahmen (NA, 145, 3-2).