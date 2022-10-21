Kendrick and Deary rallied for 33 seconds for what proved to be match point in the fourth set of Thursday’s Idaho Class 1A Division II district volleyball contest at the Lewis-Clark State College’s P1FCU Activity Center.

When the ball sailed out of bounds to give the Tigers the 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 27-25 win against the Mustangs, Kendrick finally could breathe a sigh of relief.

Tags

Recommended for you