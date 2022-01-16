SEATTLE — Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, and Phillip Danault scored twice as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win.
Los Angeles won for the sixth time in its past seven, jumping to a 2-0 lead while clamping down on defense.
“They caught us off guard a little bit. They played very hard and they played the right way,” Danault said. “They were a tough team to play today and I thought we battled well and then we scored some big goals.”
Seattle lost its ninth straight and has dropped 12 of 13. Marcus Johansson scored on a power play in the second period, but the Kraken were limited to 18 shots on goal against Cal Petersen.
Petersen won his fourth consecutive start and made a handful of key saves despite Seattle’s second-lowest shot total of the season.
Chris Dreidger made 19 stops but lost his second consecutive start. Dreidger started Thursday’s 2-1 loss in St. Louis.
“Something’s got to change here. I mean, it’s completely unacceptable to drop nine in a row,” Dreidger said. “I mean, there’s no other way to put it.”
Los Angeles 1 1 1 — 3
Seattle 0 1 0 — 1
First Period: 1, Los Angeles, Kempe 17 (Kopitar, Iafallo), 4:06. Penalties: Blackwell, SEA (Tripping), 18:58.
Second Period: 2, Los Angeles, Danault 8 (Anderson, Moore), 4:10. 3, Seattle, Johansson 4 (Giordano, Jarnkrok), 10:49 (pp). Penalties: Roy, LA (High Sticking), 8:06; Kupari, LA (Delay of Game), 10:58.
Third Period: 4, Los Angeles, Danault 9 (Arvidsson, Moore), 19:15 (en). Penalties: Doughty, LA (High Sticking), 16:15.
Shots on Goal: Los Angeles 5-13-4_22. Seattle 5-7-6_18.
Power-play opportunities: Los Angeles 0 of 1; Seattle 1 of 4.
Goalies: Los Angeles, Petersen 8-5-1 (18 shots-17 saves). Seattle, Driedger 3-6-0 (21-19).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:21.