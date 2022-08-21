OAKLAND, Calif. — It took a little bit of good fortune for the Oakland Athletics to finally beat the Mariners again at home.
Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning as the A’s beat surging Seattle 4-3 on Saturday.
Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped, and also a 10-game run of victories in the Coliseum dating to the A’s last win May 26, 2021 — Oakland’s longest skid at home against the Mariners.
Neuse is thrilled to see all the young A’s contributing.
“I think it’s huge. For next year, whoever’s going to be here and whoever’s not going to be here, you don’t know, but figure out what people can do,” he said. “Let’s see. There’s no reason to look over each other’s shoulders. Just go play ball and figure out what we can do.”
Kemp started on second base and former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown was intentionally walked by Castillo (7-2) before Sean Murphy walked to load the bases for Neuse. Castillo reached up and cleanly fielded the bouncer but dropped the ball trying to make the exchange and failed to make a throw home — he might not have gotten Kemp anyway.
“Tony had a great day today on both sides of the ball,” manager Mark Kotsay said.
Dany Jiménez (3-4) pitched the ninth and 10th for the win. He finally is healthy again after a shoulder injury and produced his sixth game not allowing a run since returning from the injured list Aug. 2.
Eugenio Suárez hit a game-tying single in the eighth for Seattle against Zach Jackson a day after the slugger homered twice. Kemp had put the A’s ahead on a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning.
A’s starter James Kaprielian allowed two runs on three hits, struck out three and walked four in five innings. He is winless in nine home starts this year.
Julio Rodríguez and Suárez hit triples for Seattle against a team that never seems to deliver three-baggers, but the Mariners couldn’t hold their early 2-0 lead.
The A’s, meanwhile, haven’t tripled in 81 games since Brown on May 18 — the longest drought by any team since 1901.
Ty France and Adam Frazier followed those big hits with sacrifice flies to give starter Logan Gilbert an early chance. The right-hander ultimately had his winless streak reach eight starts since a July 5 win at San Diego. Gilbert had allowed 16 earned runs in his previous three outings.
Seattle won Friday’s opener 10-2 and will try to secure another winning series in today’s series finale, having gone 12-3-1 in series in its past 16 sets since June 21. That is the best stretch since the American League-best 116-win 2001 team — the Mariners’ last playoff club too — captured 15 of its final 16 series.
Rodríguez tripled to start the game and France’s fly moments later gave the Mariners an immediate lead. Rodríguez originally was given a single in the third but it was overturned on replay review, but he added another base hit in the fifth.
Nick Allen got the A’s on the board with an RBI single in the fifth and Oakland improved to 4-8 against Seattle this season.
UP NEXT — Right-hander Luis Castillo (1-0, 2.18 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle in the series finale. It’s his first career start against the A’s after being traded to the Mariners from the Reds before the deadline. ... Left-hander JP Sears (4-0, 1.95) counters for Oakland, having gone 1-0 in two starts since being recalled Aug. 10 from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rodriguez cf 5 1 3 0 Kemp lf 4 1 2 2
France 1b 3 0 0 1 Brown 1b 4 0 0 0
Winker lf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Haniger dh 5 1 1 0 Vogt dh 2 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 Neuse pr-dh 1 0 0 1
Suarez 3b 3 1 2 1 Pinder rf 4 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 1 Machin 3b 4 1 1 0
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 Bride 2b 4 1 1 0
Lamb rf 2 0 0 0 Allen ss 4 1 1 1
Moore ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Stevenson cf 3 0 2 0
Santana ph 1 0 0 0
Haggerty rf 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 34 4 8 4
Seattle 100 100 010 0 — 3
Oakland 000 030 000 1 — 4
E—Frazier (6). DP—Seattle 1, Oakland 1. LOB—Seattle 9, Oakland 10. 2B—Stevenson (2). 3B—Rodriguez (3), Suarez (2). SB—Frazier (8), Rodriguez (22). SF—France (4), Frazier (4). S—Stevenson (2), Kemp (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 5 6 3 2 0 4
Festa 1 1 0 0 1 1
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 1 1
Munoz 1 0 0 0 0 3
D.Castillo L,7-2 0 0 1 0 2 0
Oakland
Kaprielian 5 3 2 2 4 3
Puk H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Acevedo H,17 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson BS,3-6 1 2 1 1 0 1
Jimenez W,3-4 2 1 0 0 0 1
D.Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
HBP—Puk (Frazier).
Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T—3:19. A—9,626 (46,847).