KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers that sent the Mariners past the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Friday.
Kelenic’s first multihomer game of his career kept the Mariners 3½ games behind the New York Yankees for the second American League wild-card spot. Toronto and Oakland also are in the mix.
Chris Flexen (12-6) allowed one run and six hits in 5ž innings.
Heasley (0-1) allowed four runs, all on Kelenic’s homers, and six hits in four innings.
When Heasley delivered his first pitch, he became the fifth Royals pitcher selected in the 2018 draft to pitch for the big league club.
Seattle Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 0
Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 Lopez ss 5 0 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
France 1b 2 0 2 0 Benintndi lf 4 0 2 1
Toro 2b 4 2 0 0 C.Santna dh 2 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 2 2 4 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Torrens dh 3 1 2 1 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 1
Fraley lf 3 0 2 0 Isbel rf 4 0 1 0
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 2 0 1 0
O’Hearn ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 10 6 Totals 34 2 9 2
Seattle 020 200 110 — 6
Kansas City 000 001 100 — 2
DP—Seattle 2, Kansas City 3. LOB—Seattle 5, Kansas City 10. 2B—Fraley (5), Merrifield (36). HR—Kelenic 2 (12), Dozier (13).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen W,12-6 52/3 6 1 1 2 3
Smith H,4 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
Sewald H,13 11/3 0 0 0 1 1
Castillo 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kansas City
Heasley L,0-1 4 6 4 4 0 2
Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zimmer 1 2 1 1 1 0
Brentz 1 1 1 1 0 1
Holland 1 1 0 0 1 2
Blewett 1 0 0 0 2 1
Zimmer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Brentz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP—Heasley (France), Steckenrider (Alberto). WP—Sewald.
Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Wolf.
T—3:35. A—14,904 (37,903).
Royals slugger Salvador Perez went 0 for 4 with a walk. He leads the majors with 112 RBIs and has hit 45 home runs — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 46th earlier in the day.
Heasley gave up a leadoff single to Ty France in the second and Kelenic homered with one out.
In the fourth, Kelenic hit his 12th home run, a 435-foot drive to center field after Heasley hit France with a pitch.
The Royals scored off Flexen in the sixth on Andrew Benintendi’s single. Kansas City eventually loaded the bases, but Michael A. Taylor took a called third strike to end the threat.
Hunter Dozier homered in the Royals seventh.