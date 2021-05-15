SEATTLE — Prized prospect Jarred Kelenic made his first major league hit memorable with a two-run homer and later added a pair of doubles, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-3 win Friday against the Cleveland Indians.
After going hitless in his big league debut Thursday, Kelenic brought the crowd to its feet with his first career long ball in the third inning. He stayed with an off-speed pitch from Aaron Civale, but still had the power to drive it 403 feet out to right-center field.
The ball was clocked at 109.3 mph off the bat and Kelenic’s sprint around the bases seemed just as fast. He embraced fellow young Seattle star Kyle Lewis in the dugout with a hug and tipped his cap to the fans when their standing ovation didn’t stop.
“I didn’t even know that that’s what they wanted, until people were like, ‘Get out there.’ I didn’t know what was going on until I realized that everyone was standing up,” Kelenic said. “But that’s something I’ve always imagined.”
The 21-year-old Kelenic became the youngest Mariners player to homer since Adam Jones in 2006 and joined Lewis in hitting a home run for their first major league hits. Lewis did it in September 2019.
Kelenic also homered for his first hits at Single-A Modesto in 2019 and with Triple-A Tacoma earlier this month.
“A lot to get excited about. Big night for him tonight and his family and our team quite frankly,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It’s loud in here, guys are excited, they know what he can bring and he’s going to continue to have fun, that’s for sure.”
Kelenic added a pair of hustling doubles in the fifth and seventh, the second scoring Sam Haggerty to give Seattle a 5-1 lead. Mitch Haniger followed with a two-run homer off reliever Phil Maton, his 11th of the season, to cap the four-run inning for Seattle.
Kyle Seager also homered in the first against Civale, his eighth of the season.
Civale (5-1) allowed a season-high five earned runs in 6ž innings. He allowed seven hits and struck out six.
“He made a couple mistakes,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He threw Seager a cutter that caught way too much of the plate. ... (Kelenic) made some adjustments. I mean, tip your hat to him. He’s a pretty strong kid and he got extension and did some damage.”
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandz 2b 5 0 2 0 Kelenic lf 4 2 3 3
A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Haniger dh 4 1 1 2
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1
E.Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0
Gimenez pr 0 1 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 4 1 2 0
Naylor rf 4 2 3 2 Marmljos 1b 4 0 1 0
Luplow cf 4 0 3 1 Torrens c 3 0 0 1
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 3 2 2 0
Hedges c 3 0 1 0
Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 7 10 7
Cleveland 000 010 002 — 3
Seattle 102 000 40x — 7
E—Marmolejos (2). DP—Cleveland 1, Seattle 2. LOB—Cleveland 7, Seattle 4. 2B—Luplow 2 (5), Kelenic 2 (2), Moore 2 (7), Haggerty (2). HR—Naylor (3), Seager (8), Kelenic (1), Haniger (11). SB—Moore (7). SF—Torrens (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale L,5-1 62/3 7 5 5 1 6
Maton 1/3 2 2 2 0 0
Stephan 1 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Flexen W,4-1 52/3 5 1 1 1 0
Graveman H,4 11/3 1 0 0 0 0
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chargois 2/3 2 2 2 0 1
Montero S,5-10 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Chargois (E.Rosario). WP—Flexen.
Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—3:06. A—10,014 (47,929).