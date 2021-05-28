Many teams have an exterior source of motivation or rally cry, but the bond within the Keiser University baseball program might be stronger than anyone’s.
The Seahawks have leaned on that brotherhood all season long and will continue to do so at the Avista NAIA World Series.
“For all the things we went through this season and to get here, the emotions are unbelievable,” fourth-year coach Brook Fordyce said. “With overcoming so many obstacles, playing baseball … it’s just amazing to see with the kids; the energy, the belief in them(selves) and the belief in their teammates has been unbelievable.”
Keiser was shaken by tragedy in December. Teammate Derek Becker, who transferred to the school during the offseason, was murdered in his apartment. The 21-year-old likely would have started at second base for the Seahawks.
Instead, this season is being played in his memory. Keiser’s players and coaches wear a patch to honor Becker, who wore No. 7, on the left side of their caps.
The uniting adversity helped Keiser (36-16) win the New Orleans Bracket and qualify for its second-ever Series. The 17th-ranked and eighth-seeded Seahawks, of West Palm Beach, Fla., open the Series at 8:30 a.m. today against No. 25 LSU Shreveport, seeded ninth.
“We bonded as a team now, which is the most important time,” Fordyce said.
Keiser brings a solid all-around team here — the Seahawks rank 10th in runs per game, 16th in fielding percentage and 16th in ERA. Five players were named first-team all-conference, one earned second-team honors and Pablo Arevalo was tabbed The Sun Conference’s pitcher of the year.
If the individual award isn’t reason enough to watch Arevalo on the mound at Harris Field, his stats are. The senior right-hander is 9-3 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and has allowed just seven walks in 117 innings. Yes, seven.
Arevalo has gone the distance nine times this season and enters the World Series with a streak of 30ž consecutive scoreless innings. In his last start, an 8-0 win against Oklahoma City in New Orleans, Arevalo tossed his third complete game in a row. He struck out 14 and walked none.
“He’s no short of being named Pedro Martinez, right now, of NAIA baseball,” Fordyce said. “That’s how dominant he has been.”
Fordyce, a former big-league catcher who spent the majority of his 10-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles, compared Arevalo to one of his former Hall of Fame batterymates.
“He’s a lot like Mike Mussina,” Fordyce said. “He knows what the hitter’s doing or trying to do off him. He counteracts with several different pitches.
“There’s very few people in the big leagues that have a three-pitch mix. … This kid has a change-up, has a fastball, has a cutter, has a slider, has a sink. He’s Pedro. He can make the ball do amazing things in the strike zone.”
Keiser’s offense is led by Tim Bouchard. The first-team all-league third baseman is hitting .403 with 16 home runs, 67 RBI and has more walks (44) than strikeouts (34). He enters the World Series on a five-game hitting streak and hasn’t gone hitless in consecutive games since Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.
The Seahawks’ only other trip to the World Series came in 2017. They lost their first-round game to the eventual champion, Lewis-Clark State, and finished the tournament with one win in three games.
There’s more than a title on the line this time around.
“This is all about enjoyment and bonding as a team,” Fordyce said. “It isn’t about stats, it isn’t about, ‘Am I going to be all-conference?’ This isn’t about anything other than having one more run than the next team and having the machine work together.”