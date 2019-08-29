Athletic trainers play a major role in helping diagnose and rehabilitate prep football players who suffer concussions. Two trainers from the area, Clarkston’s Dalton Greer and Lewiston’s Shannon Campbell, offered some insight into what they do to protect their players if they get injured.
PRIORITY ONE: DIAGNOSING
If a trainer suspects a football player has suffered a brain injury, that trainer then will immediately pull the player aside and use a Sport Concussion Assessment Tool — colloquially called a SCAT.
“It’s really made up of a bunch of different tests,” Greer said. “The SCAT basically combined a bunch of different stuff that had been shown by research to be helpful (in diagnosing concussions) and combined it all into one assessment that can be done on the sidelines.
“And since it’s standardized, it’s useful if you were to be seen by more than one healthcare provider.”
WHAT DOES A SCAT ENTAIL?
Campbell said a SCAT consists of several different steps.
It starts with trauma assessment — with a trainer looking for obvious signs to confirm an athlete suffered a concussion.
“Are they having double vision or neck pain or seizures? Loss of consciousnesses? Vomiting? Numbness? Weakness? Tingling?” Campbell said. He said if he sees any of those conditions, he’ll remove the athlete from competition and send him to a hospital.
If an athlete fails to exhibit any of these red flags but stumbles, responds slowly or struggles to perform at his normal level, Campbell said this also can trigger him to perform a SCAT.
“If I see those things, then I need to make sure I’m doing (more) evaluation,” Campbell said. “At that point, we take them over and do a bunch of examination points.”
If things advance to this stage, some things trainers will look at include:
•Can the athlete open and close their eyes?
•Can they answer basic questions?
•Can they follow directions?
•Can they speak normally? And use language correctly?
•Can they repeat a series of five random words?
•Can they follow the trainer’s finger with their eyes?
•How is their balance? On two legs? One leg? With their eyes closed?
After going through all those tests — and a few others — a trainer then will assign a SCAT score (something Campbell and Greer said proves pretty consistent, regardless of who administers it). If the trainer suspects — even remotely — an athlete sustained a concussion, the trainer then will tell the athlete to sit out until further notice and take their helmet away (to prevent the possibility of them slipping back into the game).
BASELINE TESTING
Lewiston’s football players take an ImPACT test (the name of the computer program that measures their baseline for cognivitve health) before their freshman and junior seasons. Clarkston’s trainer administers a SCAT in the preseason to build an “equally valid” baseline for his players, Greer said.
Greer and Campbell use those baselines to determine when they can begin working with an athlete to get them back on the field.
“If they pass the ImPACT test within one standard deviation, and if they’ve gotten clearance from an outside doctor as well, then they can start their five-step progression to return to play,” Campbell said.
A RETURN-TO-PLAY PROTOCOL
While every state operates under its own set of laws regarding concussions, a five-step, return-to-play protocol represents “the standard across healthcare,” Greer said.
The process is:
•Step 1: Very light exercise.
Campbell said this usually entails about a 15-minute walk. Sometimes, Campbell added, he’ll let the recovering athlete jog, “depending on how their symptoms have been going.”
•Step 2: Moderate exercise.
The aerobic activity might increase from a walk to a jog and the athlete also might lift some weights.
“Extremely light weights,” Campbell emphasized.
•Step 3: Sport-specific exercise.
At this point, an athlete will begin to perform exercises that mimic what they might do on the field.
Campbell emphasized everything done in this stage remains “non contact.”
•Step 4: A controlled practice — with some contact.
Campbell said this stage is “like practice.” But one where he’ll constantly monitor the returning athlete’s heart rate and “everything is pretty controlled.”
Especially contact.
•Step 5: Back to normal, but still being closely watched.
Campbell said he hopes an athlete can complete a “near-normal” practice at this point.
“It’s a regular practice, regular play — but we’re still watching their execution levels, and whether they’re experiencing any symptoms,” Campbell said.
If an athlete experiences any symptoms at any of these stages, Campbell and Greer said they’ll immediately ask them to stop — and wait until their symptoms disappear. Once the symptoms subside, an athlete will resume the five-step process where they left off.
Once an athlete passes through all five steps, they can then play again.
A RETURN-TO-LEARN PLAN
Many know of the return-to-play plan athletes must go through to get back on the field — but “we also have a return-to-learn protocol that we’re developing,” Greer said of him, Campbell and several other local health professionals in the Lewis-Clark valley.
Greer explained the rationale behind such a plan: “A kid may not be able to compete in football. But most people don’t really think about the fact they also might not be able to participate in class — or what they are doing (in class) is actually making (the concussion) worse.”
Case in point: If bright light aggravates an athlete’s concussion symptoms, looking at a projector in a dark classroom can exacerbate things.
“Or if they’re sensitive to people walking past them — with vestibular issues (from a concussion) — one of the worst places I can think of would be when you walk through the high school hallway, when a bell rings and classes change, because you have all these people walking past you and your brain is just over-stimulated,” Greer said.
If that aggravates an athlete’s concussion symptoms, Greer said teachers need to let that player out of class several minutes early, so they can avoid the rush.
GET TREATMENT QUICKLY
Greer said he hopes players seek treatment as soon as possible if they suspect they sustained a concussion.
“If you’re seen by a healthcare professional, we have a ton of ways to lessen the symptoms and help you return to play with an increased confidence that you won’t get a concussion again — because that’s the biggest concern I hear people saying. ‘What if I got hit again,’ or if someone reads this article and says, ‘It sounds like a second one would be terrible,’” Greer said.
“If you’re given immediate treatment by a licensed healthcare professional, we have plenty of tools that current research is backing up that show how to return a patient to participation with as little pre-disposition to having a secondary injury that makes the first one worse.”
