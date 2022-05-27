The Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team has anxiously been waiting for its return to Harris Field for another chance to be crowned Avista NAIA World Series champions.
“It was super disappointing not being here last year,” Tennessee Wesleyan baseball coach Billy Berry said. “It’s great to get this group back here after feeling like we deserved to be here last year.”
The Bulldogs (54-6) were ranked No. 1 in the country for most of 2021, but ultimately fell to Indiana University Southeast in the semifinal of the Kingsport (Tenn.) Opening Round bracket
“Our goal was simple this year, make it back to Lewiston,” said Berry, whose team is returning for the first time since winning the title in 2019.
The Bulldogs entered the Opening Round on an 11-game winning streak, including sweeping through the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament. Tennessee Wesleyan averaged nine runs per game during that span.
“The biggest difference about our offense this year is we’re not a one-trick pony,” Berry said. “Last year we led the country in home runs, but this year we were way more dynamic.”
Tennessee Wesleyan still was effective in hitting the ball over the fence, notching 105 home runs, but it added 148 doubles, and stole more than 110 bases.
“(We) have the ability to score runs in a variety of ways,” Berry said. “We’ve been able to start innings with the short game, whether that’s laying down a bunt or stealing a base.”
The pitching staff for the Bulldogs is highlighted by preseason All American Kobe Foster. The senior left-hander is 13-0 record with a 1.13 ERA and 132 strikeouts.
“The numbers really speak for themselves,” Berry said. “It’s nice to have a guy like that on the mound for your team. It gives everyone confidence.”
Robert Gonzalez is the other starting pitcher the Bulldogs have turned to. Another senior left-hander, he is 9-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 87 strikeouts with 11 walks.
“He’s a really good mix-up guy,” Berry said. “When he’s on with his change-up, it makes it really hard for the other team.”
The Bulldogs’ relievers aren’t strikeout pitchers in comparison to the starting staff, but they make up for it in speed.
Tennessee Wesleyan’s bullpen is highlighted by senior Livan Reinoso and sophomore right-hander Liam Dollan.
“They both have great fastballs,” Berry said. “They can get it up to 95-96 miles per hour.”
In the final game of the Opening Round, Dollan pitched the final 3ž innings to close out it out and pick up his ninth save of the season.
“He was able to come in and do his job,” Berry said. “(Liam) and (Livan) both have the ability to go late in games and throw heat to close it out.”
Reinoso also is a stud offensively, hitting .422 with 94 hits, 30 home runs and 93 RBI, which ranks second nationally.
Sophomore Carson Ford is another hitter to keep an eye on, according to Berry.
“He won the freshman of the year award last year,” Berry said. “He might not have had the start that he wanted this year, but he’s due for a breakout game.”
Ford currently is hitting .266 with 53 hits and 13 home runs.
TWU got a first-round bye and will take on the winner of today’s Faulkner (Ala.)-Webber International (Fla.) game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Harris Field.