For Austin Johnson, this past weekend was one for the family scrapbook.
On Saturday at the Activity Center, he coached the Lewis-Clark State Warriors to an Opening Round win that propelled them into the final segment of the NAIA men’s basketball tournament.
In attendance was his pregnant wife, Kelli.
Later that evening, Johnson learned his team had been paired against his alma mater, led by the coach he’d played for and whose staff includes one of Johnson’s best friends.
The next day, Kelli Johnson gave birth to the couple’s second child.
The Warriors and their coach will be hard-pressed to top all that, but they’ll try to keep the good news coming at 1:45 p.m. Pacific on Friday in a round of 16 game against Oklahoma Wesleyan at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., where the rest of the tournament is being played.
The expectations for LCSC are high. Seeded third with a 19-1 record, the fourth-ranked Warriors are riding an 11-game win streak and buoyed by six seniors who provide more than half the team’s scoring.
As a bonus, their coach will be less distracted now that young Mays Johnson has come into the world, joining a brother named Koufax. (Yes, they’re named after baseball legends Sandy Koufax and Willie Mays.) Mother and child, both doing well, visited LCSC’s practice Monday in Lewiston.
Then Dad headed east and toward his own past.
In Oklahoma Wesleyan, he’s facing a school at which he spent three seasons as a 6-foot-4 starting forward from 2005-08, participating in an NAIA Division II tournament and, during his senior year, learning the Xs and Os under, at the time, first-year coach Donnie Bostwick, who later led the Eagles to the D-II championship.
Bostwick left the school for six seasons but now he’s back, and his staff includes Gene Hartman, a former OKWU teammate of Johnson’s and one of his closest friends. Hartman and Johnson exchanged incredulous texts after learning they’d been paired against each other.
Knowing Bostwick’s tendencies — he stresses offensive rebounding, for one thing — should help Johnson, and so should all those seniors on his roster: Trystan Bradley (16.3 points), Damek Mitchell (14.9), Hodges Bailey (12.5), Travis Yenor (11.2), Jake Albright (8.1) and Khalil Stevenson (7.8).
The team’s maturity, Johnson said, is exemplified by its equanimity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and in its relative lack of ego.
“There’s a high level of not just physical toughness but mental toughness from the group,” the coach said. “I can’t stress that enough. I think that’s evidenced by what they’ve done but also, if you’ve been around them, they’re very connected and they don’t take themselves too seriously.”
Like many other athletes, they also have a sense of unfinished business, having gone 29-3 last year and won the Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament titles before watching the pandemic force the cancellation of the NAIA tournament.
The year before, in Johnson’s debut season at the school, they went 30-7 but were ousted in the semifinal round by Carroll, a former Frontier adversary which happens to be in the same half of the bracket as LCSC this time. They could meet again this year in the same round.
Johnson’s message to the team?
“Stay focused but enjoy the heck out of it.”
That will be Johnson’s goal too.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.