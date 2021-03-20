In the early stages, the tallest man on the court caught fire from outside. In the late stages, a guard potted eight free throws in nine seconds.
Whatever works. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors are in the national quarterfinal round.
Senior forward Trystan Bradley drained four 3-pointers in the first nine minutes and senior guard Hodges Bailey finished 10-for-10 from the foul line Friday as the fourth-ranked Warriors beat No. 20 Oklahoma Wesleyan 86-72 in a round of 16 game in the NAIA men’s basketball tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
The third-seeded Warriors (20-1) next play at 2 p.m. Pacific today against 16th-ranked Loyola (La.), which knocked off No. 13 Marian (Ind.) 69-62.
Versatility, balance and savvy again buoyed Lewis-Clark State, which put five players in double figures, got 70 points from its six seniors and held the 14th-seeded Eagles to 7-for-32 shooting from long range.
“We made shots and had great ball movement,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said in a school release, “but ultimately our ability to defend and outrebound them was the difference. I was so impressed with our focus from the jump.”
Johnson defeated his alma mater and his former coach, Donnie Bostwick. Now he’s trying to reach the NAIA semifinal round for the second time in his three-year tenure, which would be a neat trick considering last year’s tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Warriors looked for whomever was hot. Leading by 10 points with three minutes on the clock, they repeatedly got the ball to Bailey, who drew one foul after another and kept converting. He finished with 21 points, including 16 in the second half.
Earlier, the Warriors fed 6-foot-8 Bradley beyond the arc, where he wound up 4-for-7 — including 3-for-3 in a span of 1:11 — while going scoreless from 2-point range. All but two of the former Lewiston High School standout’s 14 points came before halftime.
Senior guard Damek Mitchell added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while senior forward Travis Yenor went 3-for-6 from 3 and scored 13 points. The Warriors also got a boost off the bench from junior Nate Fromm, who went 6-for-9 for 14 points.
“Every guy gave us a lift in their own way,” Johnson said. “Hodges was clutch down the stretch from the free-throw line, and we got a major lift from Nate Fromm. He not only scored it well but was a factor in every aspect.”
The Warriors led 63-44 midway through the second half but later sputtered against full-court pressure and wound up using only eight players.
They were missing senior forward Jake Albright, who had been suspended because he incurred two technical fouls and was ejected in a round of 32 game a week ago against Benedictine Mesa. In the NAIA, any player kicked out of one game must sit out the next as well.
The Eagles (21-7) got 17 points off the bench from Lense Ramey, in addition to 14 points and 12 rebounds from Kaleb Stokes.
OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN (21-7)
Stokes 4-10 5-8 13, Haddock 2-9 0-0 5, Lietzke 2-4 0-0 4, Ammons 1-1 1-2 3, Ramey 8-14 0-0 17, Ammons 1-1 1-2 3, Phillip 3-8 3-4 12, Boston 3-10 2-3 9, Poling 1-2 0-0 2, Bird 0-3 1-2 1, Van Putten 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 13-21 72.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (20-1)
Bailey 4-7 10-10 21, Bradley 4-10 2-3 14, Mitchell 4-13 5-6 13, Yenor 5-11 0-0 13, Stevenson 2-5 4-5 9, Fromm 6-9 0-0 14, Bennion 0-1 2-4 2, Courtney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 23-28 86.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 40-31. 3-point goals — Oklahoma Wesleyan 7-32 (Phillip 3-8, Stokes 1-3, Ramey 1-4, Boston 1-6, Haddock 1-5, Miller 0-1, Lietzke 0-1, Bird 0-2, Van Putten 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 13-30 (Bradley 4-7, Bailey 3-6, Yenor 3-6, Fromm 2-3, Stevenson 1-2, Bennion 0-1, Mitchell 0-5). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Oklahoma Wesleyan 37 (Stokes 12), Lewis-Clark State 43 (Bradley 10). Assists — Oklahoma Wesleyan 7 (Stokes 2, Boston 2), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Mitchell 5). Total fouls — Oklahoma Wesleyan 25, Lewis-Clark State 15.
