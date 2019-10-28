Clarkston High junior Katie Kaufman is a well-rounded volleyball player, her coach Adam Van Vogt said. Kaufman showed how well-rounded when she notched 14 kills, 15 digs and six aces to help the Bantams beat West Valley 23-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 19-17 in a Great Northern League match. For that, online Tribune readers voted her the Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She’s got one of the best float serves I’ve seen all season,” Van Vogt said. “And she normally serves it at 90 percent or better — and the fact that it’s such a weapon that she serves at such a high percentage is a great way for us to get going in games, feeding off her serve.”
Van Vogt said he appreciates how Kaufman maintains excellent form — keeping her elbow up —when she slams down kills.
“She’s been consistently developing power since last season coming into this season and she’s got a really good consistent swing where she gets on top of the ball well,” Van Vogt said. “Honestly, I think her biggest asset is her consistency with her swing.”
Perhaps the only thing as consistent as Kaufman’s swing is her work ethic.
“The thing that really sticks out for me is how hard she’s worked to turn herself into a very well-rounded player,” Van Vogt said. “I know how hard she’s worked for this.
“She works her tail off at practice, plays incredibly hard in club, and any opportunity she has, she’s working on her game.”
