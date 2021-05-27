OAKLAND, Calif. — James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Kaprielian (2-0) surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak.
“Obviously, I didn’t pile up a bunch of strikeouts like I would hope,” Kaprielian said. “Every pitcher loves those. But we just used the defense and pounded it and attacked guys and that was the game plan.”
Matt Olson launched his 13th homer of the season and former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown had two hits and two RBI for Oakland. Ramón Laureano and Matt Chapman also drove in runs.
The A’s jumped on Seattle starter Robert Dugger for two runs in the first inning, including an RBI double by Brown. Dugger (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in 3 innings.
“I thought he threw the ball OK,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Oakland’s very patient and they did grind some at-bats against him. It wasn’t maybe as sharp as we’ve seen him in the past.”
Olson’s third-inning homer made it 3-0. He drove in another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly as the A’s pushed ahead 6-0.
“To be able to come out and produce runs without just relying on the homer ... that was good,” Olson said. “That was a clean ballgame and a good win.”
Jarred Kelenic, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager drove in runs for the Mariners in the eighth inning off Yusmeiro Petit. Jake Diekman came in to record the final four outs and earn his sixth save.
HEATING UP — Oakland’s Elvis Andrus had two hits after a three-hit performance Tuesday. The veteran has hit .308 in his past 17 games, raising his season average from .143 to .197.
“I feel a lot better at the plate, especially yesterday,” Andrus said. “I was able to find myself again and feel like myself like before. It’s been a really long, long process for me to be able to just feel comfortable at the plate. Hopefully, yesterday was a day to get me going and just continue to do that for quite a few months.”
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kelenic rf 5 0 0 1 Canha dh 2 2 0 0
Haniger dh 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 Laureano cf 2 1 1 1
Lewis cf 4 0 1 0 Brown lf 4 0 2 2
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 1
France 2b 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0
Walton lf 3 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0
Nttinghm ph 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0
Campbell 1b 4 1 1 0 Garcia c 3 1 1 0
Godoy c 2 1 1 0
T.Murphy ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 27 6 8 6
Seattle 000 000 030 — 3
Oakland 201 300 00x — 6
DP—Seattle 3, Oakland 0. LOB—Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B—Haniger (13), Brown (5). HR—Olson (13). SF—Chapman (5), Olson (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dugger L,0-1 3⅓ 5 5 5 3 1
Mills 1⅔ 3 1 1 2 1
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Kaprielian W,2-0 7 2 0 0 2 4
Petit ⅔ 4 3 3 0 0
Diekman S,6-8 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 1
HBP—Dugger (Garcia). WP—Mills.
Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T—3:01. A—3,571 (46,847).