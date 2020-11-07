One never quite knows what is waiting around the corner this year.
Three months ago, the Kamiah Kubs still were wondering whether they would have a football season at all in 2020. Now, they find themselves continuing their first Class 1A Division I state playoff run since 2015 with a quarterfinal round game at noon Pacific today at Raft River of Malta.
“Our kids are excited to be at this point,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “We’ve been taking it one game at a time, especially with all the COVID stuff.
“We’ve been in kind of a rebuilding stage the last three or four years. We got close (to reaching State) the last couple years, but haven’t quite been able to get over the hump. We’re used to winning in football. We’re happy to get back to this stage, to playing in the postseason, playing in November — that’s where we want to be.”
The Kubs have amassed a 7-2 record this season, dropping a 72-6 decision to Whitepine League Division champion and state title favorite Prairie along with a 30-28 nailbiter to Potlatch. They shut out Clearwater Valley 16-0 two weeks ago to secure second place in the league, then topped Lapwai 36-14 on Oct. 30 in a first-round postseason game to advance.
“We’re going to put our best effort forward tomorrow,” Kludt said. “It’s a long drive down here, but we feel like it’s well worth the drive to come down here and see if you can punch your ticket for another week.”
Raft River, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, is on a seven-game winning streak since dropping its season opener to league nemesis Oakley. The Trojans got back at the Hornets, winning 40-38 on Oct. 23 in the regular-season finale to secure the top spot in the Snake River Conference.
Kludt described Raft River as a “big, physical team.”
“They’ve got a lot of size — pretty good size advantage on us,” he said. “This is a good team. They’ve got a lot of speed — their running back is an extremely dangerous, fast kid from the back of the field. They like to run the ball; that’s their main threat.”
Kludt will look to senior leaders Gabe Eades (a standout quarterback who is “probably equally good on the run and the pass”), Landon Keen (a linebacker and recent Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week who has had around 100 offensive yards in each of the Kubs’ past two wins) and Bodie Norman (a “terror on the defensive line”) to spearhead his team’s efforts to disrupt the Trojan run game and pull off the upset.
“Those three guys are kind of our key guys — our seniors — and then just a solid all-around group around those guys,” Kludt said. “We feel good about how they’ve come together. We feel healthy this year, which is also key, and we’re going to go into this with our bet group possible.
“I think we’re going to have a good contingent of people here We’re looking for a great game tomorrow, excited to have Kamiah back at this stage of the season, and hoping we can do some good things.”
