Kamiah football coach Nels Kludt called it a Whitepine League classic. His Kub players saw it as a playoff preview, and hoped out loud they’d meet rival Lapwai again in the postseason.
“This was everything it was billed to be,” Kludt said after Kamiah made five red-zone stands — including one as time expired — to claim a WPL thriller 26-22 at Bob Squires Sports Complex on Sept. 19.
“We marked our calendars for this one,” star Kub senior quarterback Gabe Eades added then.
Kamiah, the league’s No. 2 team, again will stage a home game against the Wildcats. And seasons are on the line this time.
Kick is set for 7 p.m. today.
The seventh-seeded Kubs (6-2) are back at State for the first time in five years, and they arrived at this juncture mostly by way of a lock-down defense that limited opponents to fewer than 25 points in each of its team’s wins.
Senior lineman Bodie Norman and Co. were key in the Kubs defeat of Lapwai in the previous game, containing stalwart quarterback Titus Yearout with his Wildcats in scoring range, and cutting off his time in the pocket when they needed to most.
“Defensively, we’ve been slowing rushing games down, and (offensively), getting our running game going,” Kludt recently said.
Senior standouts Eades and running back Landon Keen have combined for almost 2,000 total yards and approximately 20 touchdowns this season.
No. 10 Lapwai (2-3), which crept into the playoffs with blowouts of one-win league foes Troy and Potlatch, largely has been carried by a dynamic offense featuring high-caliber athleticism dotted around the field.
The elusive Yearout, who doubles as an All-Idaho point guard, has totaled about 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage this year. Versatile skill players Mason Brown and Kross Taylor have been threats, and on defense, freshman Division I recruit Sage Lone Bear has wrecked several plays.
St. Maries at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs could collect their fourth consecutive Class 2A Central Idaho League title if they topple rival St. Maries in today’s regular-season finale.
Only one will qualify for State out of the coronavirus-affected CIL this year, making the showdown on the Camas Prairie the decider.
It’s tough for the Bulldogs and coach Jeff Adams to know what to expect of the Lumberjacks, who have only played three games this season because of local COVID-19 concerns.
Yet the teams do share a common opponent — CIL foe Orofino — which Grangeville routed 42-0, and St. Maries handled 20-0.
Self-inflicted errors bit the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0) in their 35-20 loss last week to Melba, the third-ranked team in the class in the final state media poll. St. Maries finally returned to the field Oct. 23 after a month-long hiatus, and blanked the Maniacs.
Adams said recently his group has leaned on a fundamentally sound offensive line and a stout defensive box that includes all-league lineman candidates Reece Wimer and Dane Lindsley.
Running back/linebacker Tori Ebert has been “our team leader on both sides,” Adams said, adding: “Our offensive line has definitely been our bread and butter.”
