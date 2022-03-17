Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday he recently spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who expressed an interest in another chance to be a quarterback in the NFL.
Carroll cautioned if Kaepernick gets that opportunity it might not be in Seattle, but said, “I think he does somewhere.”
“I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know,” Carroll said. “People get a second opportunity in their lifetime ... and they can make the most of it if they’re ready for it. I don’t mean to send out any mixed messages about that. But I wanted you to understand that that’s how serious this is. It’s second chance time.”
Carroll spoke extensively about second chances for multiple players, going for 12 minutes straight during a rare offseason news conference after the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos becoming official.
But he made a point to specifically mention his recent contact with Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2012 season. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
Kaepernick recently posted on social media looking for receivers to throw with. Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett took Kaepernick up on his offer and caught passes from the quarterback earlier this week.
“He contacted me the other day and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out,’” Carroll said. “And so he sent me some video and next thing I know he’s working out with with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened.”
Kaepernick met with Seattle a few years ago, but Carroll said he should be a starter in the league and the Seahawks only wanted a backup for Wilson.
The Ravens considered signing Kaepernick in summer 2017 but owner Steve Bisciotti said he consulted with fans and the team ultimately passed.
The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta in November 2019, but it turned chaotic and resulted in no job offers.
When Kaepernick took a knee to take a stand against police brutality and racial injustice in 2016, he was mostly alone. Teammate Eric Reid and a few others joined him, but politicians, team owners and other players criticized him, fans burned his jersey, and he was booed at home. By 2020, global opinion shifted to the point that more people began vilifying those who attacked Kaepernick or misrepresented his stance.
Kaepernick and Reid filed collusion grievances against the league in October 2017, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the anthem at games. They reached a settlement in 2019.
Carroll was asked directly how realistic it is that Seattle would give Kaepernick a look. Drew Lock was acquired in the trade with Denver.
“I don’t know, but he’s making a remarkable bid for it to sustain his conditioning for the four years he’s been out, going on five,” Carroll said. “Who knows? I don’t know. We’ll see.”
Seahawk signings
The Seahawks made their first two deals outside of their own free agents, agreeing to terms on contracts with defensive end Uchenna Nwosu and cornerback Artie Burns.
Burns’ deal is for one year and worth up to $2 million, while Nwosu’s deal is for two years and worth up to $20 million, according to Drew Rosenhaus who represents both players.
Nwosu started 15 games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers and should immediately provide an additional pass rush source as the Seahawks change their defensive scheme. Nwosu had a career-high five sacks with the Chargers and played 67 percent of the defensive snaps.
Nwosu was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2018 out of USC.
Burns is likely a depth addition for the secondary but played last season under Seattle’s new associate coach Sean Desai in Chicago. Burns started six games for the Bears and appeared in 11 games overall. Burns was a 2016 first-round pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first four seasons playing for the Steelers.
Seattle also agreed to terms with veteran center Austin Blythe. Blythe started 47 games between 2018-20 at right guard and center for the Los Angeles Rams. Blythe spent last season with Kansas City, but appeared in just four games for the Chiefs.